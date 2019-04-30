ROCKLAND — Rockland firefighters were battling a fire inside a ferry that was being worked on at South End boatyard Tuesday..
The fire aboard the Machigonne II was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at Rockland Marine.
The vessel is a 122-foot ferry used by Casco Bay Lines based in Portland. The ferry can carry 399 passengers and 12 vehicles.
At 7:36 a.m., crews reported the fire had been extinguished, but personnel were still checking to make sure it had not spread elsewhere.
Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said the cause of the fire is uncertain, but it occurred in an access panel inside the stern of the vessel. There had been welding in the area.
He said access to the fire was challenging, but that the quick response prevented damage to the vessel.
