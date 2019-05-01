FREEPORT — Persistence at the plate paid big dividends Wednesday afternoon for the Greely baseball team.

The Rangers fouled off nearly 20 pitches in the top of the first inning and grabbed an early lead over Freeport, then turned to the arm and bat of senior Will Neleski to secure a 4-0 victory in an early-season showdown between Class B South contenders.

Neleski hit an RBI double and went the distance, allowing just three hits. The Rangers, who have yet to play a game on their home field, improved to 4-1.

“We have high expectations this year and when you’re on the road, it’s good to get off to a strong start,” said Greely Coach Derek Soule.

Freeport’s Anthony Panciocco, making his first varsity start, threw 40 pitches in the top of the first inning, though the Rangers only scored one run.

Panciocco hit Jake MacDonald with a pitch to start the game, and after Nick Butler fouled off nine pitches before popping back to the mound, Neleski was hit by a pitch as well. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Brady Nolin’s sacrifice fly scored MacDonald.

“The top of the order making (Panciocco) throw pitches opened it up for everybody,” Neleski said. “Getting the lead was awesome.”

The Falcons managed just one hit and one walk against Neleski in the first four innings. Then the Rangers opened it up in the top of the fifth, scoring three times with two outs.

Butler started the rally with a single, and after he stole second, Neleski ripped a double down the left-field line to make it 2-0.

“I was looking for my pitch,” Neleski said. “(Panciocco) had a good curveball, but he threw me a fastball and I hit it.”

Consecutive walks loaded the bases and ended Panciocco’s outing. Toby Holt came on in relief and threw a wild pitch that scored a run. Jacob Whiting then beat out an infield single while Nolin scored for a 4-0 advantage.

“I was nervous when it was 1-0 because Freeport has some very good players and it’s a short porch all the way around,” Soule said. “It was good to tack on those runs.”

Neleski stranded two runners in the fifth and got out of a jam in the sixth with the help of a double play before closing the door in the seventh, getting Panciocco to line out to second to end it.

Neleski, who hasn’t allowed an earned run, improved to 2-0. He walked two, hit a batter and struck out seven.

The Falcons suffered their first loss in four outings.

“It was a clean ballgame, but a play here, a play there, it could have been a different result,” said Kyle Goodrich, Freeport’s first-year coach. “We had base runners, but we had bad luck. We lined a couple balls at guys and they were playing shallow and took away a couple hits.

“This is good for us, to be honest. We knew a loss would happen. I don’t have any issues with us bouncing back. I know the guys will do that.”

