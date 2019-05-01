Property owners on the Maine coastal waterfront own the intertidal land, or the land between the mean high and low tides. A bill, L.D. 1388, is being introduced to take this ownership away via an unconstitutional land grab by the state.
Per the Maine Constitution: “Private property shall not be taken for public uses without just compensation.”
A hearing before the Judiciary Committee will take place in Augusta at 9 a.m. Wednesday. I urge anyone who is concerned about losing their property and their natural rights to strongly oppose this bill, either in person or by submitting their opposition in writing to: mainelegislature.org/testimony.
Norman LeMoine
Kittery
