BIDDEFORD — Evan Bay and Grant Jacobson each scored three goals Wednesday as Portland topped Biddeford 12-8 in boys’ lacrosse.

Miki Silva added a goal with three assists for Portland (4-0), which led 9-7 heading into the fourth.

Kaigan Munch finished with four goals for Biddeford (1-3).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 18, ST. DOMINIC 7: Andrew LeCerda had six goals and three assists to lead the visiting Patriots (2-1) over the Saints (0-3).

Kyle Mercier had four goals and two assists and Scott Lynch had a hat trick and three assists. Gabriel Gendreau had two goals and an assist and Jeremy Mazur, Hunter Brown and Travis Caron had a goal each.

Brannon Gilbert made 10 saves for the Patriots (2-1).

Garrett Woodruff led the Saints (0-3) with four goals and Alex Roy had two goals and an assist. Will Fletcher had a goal and two assists.

Aaron Thibeault made four saves for the Saints, Max Comis stopped six shots and Ben Fluery made two saves.

KENNEBUNK 12, DEERING 1: Jake Sullivan scored six times and Chase Lamontagne had three goals and three assists as Kennebunk (1-3) cruised past Deering (0-4) at Kennebunk.

Wenter Dugovic added two goals, and Tripp Bush had one with two assists.

MARSHWOOD 15, WELLS 4: Sean McGuire scored seven goals and Cullen Casey had four assists as the Hawks (4-0) beat the Warriors (0-2) in Wells.

Cooper Ross had two goals and three assists, and Henry Honkenen, Avery Beale and Carsen Goodwin each added goals for Marshwood.

Richard Stewart scored Deering’s goal.

BRUNSWICK 16, EDWARD LITTLE 1: The Dragons (4-0) flew out to an 11-0 halftime lead, led by three goals and a pair of assists from Tyler Nadeau, as they rolled past the Red Eddies (1-3) at Brunswick.

Nolan Lyne and Jack McDiarmid also recorded hat tricks for Brunswick, Nate Girardin had two goals and dished out a pair of assists, Aiden Glover and Finn Mitchell each chipped in with two goals and Josh Musica also scored.

Cam Audette scored for Edward Little.

BASEBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Tyler Apodaca threw a complete game six-hitter, striking out seven and walking two as the Raiders (5-1) downed the Patriots (2-2) at Gray.

Sam Kilty had a two-run single in the first to stake Traip to an early lead, Trevor Fournier drove in a run with a single in the seventh, and Teddy Driscoll added a pair of hits.

Wyatt Kenney had a pair of hits for GNG, and Nick McCann chipped in with a double.

POLAND 5, YARMOUTH 1: Adrien Melanson scored on an error in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and the Knights (1-4) took advantage of eight fielding miscues from the Clippers (1-3) to win at Yarmouth.

Poland extended its lead to 5-1 in the seventh on an RBI single from Dvain Cloutier.

Yarmouth took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jack Romano, who led off the inning with a single, scored on a wild pitch.

Colby Bell picked up the win for Poland, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five in five innings.

WELLS 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Matt Tufts blasted a towering two-run homer in the top of the second to open the scoring for the Warriors (2-2) as they built a 5-0 lead and topped the Hawks (2-2) at Hiram.

Starter Owen Coggeshall-Beyea surrendered a pair of late runs, scattering six singles with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.

OXFORD HILLS 10, BRUNSWICK 0: Colton Carson had 10 strikeouts, allowing one hit as Oxford Hills beat host Brunswick (2-4).

Jonny Pruett had three hits, including a double and two RBI for the Vikings (6-0).

Cam Slicer and Wyatt Williamson each had two hits. Will Dieterich had a double as everyone in the lineup had a hit.

LEWISTON 6, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Junior catcher Sam Laroche manufactured a two-run hit in the fifth inning as Lewiston blanked host Camden Hills.

Owen Cox had a double and a single along with a great pitching performance for the Blue Devils (4-2). Josh Murphy closed out the last two innings for Lewiston.

Matt Kremin recorded a solid single for the Windjammers (2-4).

