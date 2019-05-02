NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his third career complete game, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth inning this season, and the franchise’s first starter to hit a home run in a 1-0 complete-game win.

Syndergaard homered in the third, driving a ball 407 feet to the opposite field in left-center off Tyler Mahle (0-4).

The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete-game win was Bob Welch of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Reds leadoff hitter Jesse Winker got an earful from Mets fans after waving tauntingly at the Citi Field faithful following a pair of victories earlier in the series. Winker was booed prior to his first at-bat and waved at sarcastically by fans after striking out in the first and sixth.

PADRES 11, BRAVES 2: Ian Kinsler and Wil Myers homered, Matt Strahm worked six innings and San Diego earned a split of its series in Atlanta.

The Padres broke the game open with a five-run fifth, helped by an errant throw from Atlanta pitcher Mike Foltynewicz that allowed four unearned runs to score. San Diego added five runs in the sixth – the first time since 2000 it scored five runs in consecutive innings.

Strahm (1-2) took a shutout into the sixth before surrendering a two-run single to Nick Markakis. Strahm allowed eight hits, struck out six and didn’t walk anyone before turning it over to the bullpen.

ROCKIES 11, BREWERS 6: Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead Colorado at Milwaukee for a four-game split.

Arenado had three hits, including his ninth home run this season. Dahl finished a triple short of the cycle for the Rockies, who outscored the Brewers 22-10 in the final two games of the series. Colorado tied season highs for runs and hits (14).

Colorado has won 12 of 17 following a 3-12 start. The Rockies scored 46 runs in their first 16 games and 101 in their last 16.

NATIONALS 2, CARDINALS 1: Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and Washington won at home after a long rain delay to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Despite the strong performance by Strasburg, the Nationals (13-17) fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist after the game and replaced him with minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart. General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement moments after the final out.

Strasburg (3-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up a run on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. He got opposing starter Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career – in 1,272 1/3 innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 8, ASTROS 2: Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start, Jason Castro homered off former batterymate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs, and Minnesota won at Minneapolis.

Backed by a six-run fourth from the Twins against Peacock, Berrios (5-1) finished seven smooth innings with seven hits and two runs allowed to push the Twins to their first season series victory over the Astros since 2013. Berrios is 4-0 in four starts at home this year.

RAYS 3, ROYALS 1: Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Wily Peralta with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied at Kansas City, Missouri, for a four-game split.

Whit Merrifield became the third player with a two-triple game this season for the Royals, who lead the major leagues with 17 in 32 games. His third-inning triple drove in Martin Maldonado, who beat out an infield hit and is 7 for 13 against Charlie Morton.

