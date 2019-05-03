AUBURN — After just two years under new ownership, Prospect Hill Golf Course is sitting out the season.

The course posted on its Facebook page in early April that opening day had been set for April 26, weather permitting, then, didn’t open.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, the decision was made to shut down for now,” Superintendent Brian Foss said Friday. “Future plans are being made and details will be announced at the appropriate time.”

Fang Cheng Morrow and businesspartner Nianping Wang bought the course in late 2016.

In a story in April 2017, Morrow said she wanted to get the golf course improved and running before turning her efforts toward a second project with Wang, a 15-acre indoor-growing mushroom factory that could employ up to 150 people.

Last October, Morrow paid for a trip to China for Mayor Jason Levesque and Economic Development Director Michael Chammings so the two leaders could meet officials there and warm relations. They visited mushroom-growing operations, saying the project was “closest to reality” when the returned.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: