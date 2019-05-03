Newspapers, including the Press Herald, keep publishing photos of crying babies getting vaccinations. Poor little baby! Having a needle stuck into her/him!
Tell the real story, with photos of sick babies – ones with paralysis from polio, brain damage from measles, choking with a web of tissue in the throat from diphtheria or blue around the mouth from lack of air with whooping cough. A tiny prick from a needle looks pretty good when faced with the alternative.
We are so lucky these vaccines exist.
Jennifer Morris
South Portland
