BUXTON — A Saco man accused of forcing another driver off the road in Buxton, blocking the individual’s vehicle from re-entering the roadway and threatening to assault that driver is facing misdemeanor driving to endanger and criminal threatening charges.

The incident played out around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a driver reported that he was being tailgated by a man in a white Jeep, Police Chief Troy Cline said. The driver attempted to diffuse the situation by pulling over on Portland Road to allow the Jeep to pass, Cline said.

Police responded to the area around Low’s Variety on Main Street, where the driver reported being forced off the road and threatened with violence by the operator of the Jeep, the chief said. The Jeep had left the area before the officer’s arrival, but it was seen on Main Street a short time later and police arrested the driver, William Mounts, 28, of Saco, Cline said. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving to endanger and criminal threatening.

Mounts posted bailed from the Buxton Police Department and is scheduled to appear at Biddeford District Court on July 17.

