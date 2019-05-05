An animal believed to be a dog or coyote attacked a family on a walking path in Lisbon on Saturday evening, police say.

The victims – two adults and an 11-year-old child – are being treated for bite wounds at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. Lisbon Chief Marc Hagan posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page Sunday about the incident.

He said the family was on the Lisbon walking path near the Androscoggin River at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the attack happened. They described the unknown animals as being roughly 80 pounds.

It first attacked the young girl, who suffered bite wounds to her leg. The 37-year-old mother attempted to pull her daughter away from the animal. The woman suffered a bite wound to her hand and reportedly lost a piece of her finger. The 38-year-old father also suffered minor wounds to his hand when prying the animal’s mouth away from his wife’s hand. A dog with them at the time of the attack was not bitten.

They fled the area and went to the hospital, Hagan said. The family’s treatment will include rabies vaccines.

The chief asked people on or near the walking path who see a coyote or unaccompanied dog to call the Lisbon Police Department at 911 or 325-2500.

“The police department will be conducting patrols on the walking path throughout the next several days as the investigation continues,” Hagan wrote in his post. “If anyone witnessed this attack, or has further information as to the possible identity of the animal or its owner, you are asked to contact the Lisbon Police Department at 353-2500.”

Share

< Previous

Next >