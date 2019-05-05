Author Lucille Stott will present her new book, “Saving Thoreau’s Birthplace: How Citizens Rallied to Bring Henry Out of the Woods.” The book chronicles the efforts of the many people who

worked tirelessly for many years to keep Henry David Thoreau’s birth house from being lost to history.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5

WHERE: Morrell Meeting Room, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick

HOW MUCH: Free

INFO: 725-5242, ext. 229; [email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >