Author Lucille Stott will present her new book, “Saving Thoreau’s Birthplace: How Citizens Rallied to Bring Henry Out of the Woods.” The book chronicles the efforts of the many people who
worked tirelessly for many years to keep Henry David Thoreau’s birth house from being lost to history.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5
WHERE: Morrell Meeting Room, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick
HOW MUCH: Free
INFO: 725-5242, ext. 229; [email protected]
