Here’s a brief summary of what some of the major streaming services – the ones with a significant amount of live sports programming – offer. The first two offer Red Sox regular-season games, the others don’t. You can watch any of them on a smart TV, which has built-in streaming capability, or with a streaming device. Roku, AppleTV and Google Chromecast are streaming devices that work with all of the services listed below, while Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick works with all of the below except YouTube TV.

YouTube TV – More than 70 channels for $49.99 a month. Sports networks include NESN (Red Sox and Bruins), NESN Plus, NBC Sports Boston (Celtics), Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNE News, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports2, Golf, MLB, NBA TV, NBC Sports (hockey playoffs), Olympic Channel, CBS Sports Network, TNT (basketball playoffs), TBS (baseball playoffs), Tennis Channel. Launched in 2017.

Fubo, YouTube TV, DirectTVNow and Playstation Vue (bottom left) are among the streaming services you can watch on your TV to get live local sports. Most allow you to use the service for a month at a time, cancelling and restarting whenever you want. Photo by Ray Routhier

Fubo – More than 95 channels for $54.99 a month. Sports networks include NESN (Red Sox and Bruins), NESN Plus, NBC Sports Boston (Celtics), Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf, NFL Network, NBA TV, NBC Sports (hockey playoffs), Olympic Channel, CBS Sports Network, TNT (basketball playoffs), TBS (baseball playoffs), PAC12 Networks. Launched in 2015.

Hulu + Live TV – More than 60 live channels plus Hulu’s library of on-demand shows for $44.99 a month. Sports networks include: Big Ten Network, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, Bases Loaded, College Extra, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf, NBC Sports Boston (Celtics), NBC Sports (hockey playoffs), Olympic Channel. Launched in 2017.

PlayStationVue – More than 60 channels for $49.99. Sports networks include: Big Ten Network, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN College Extra, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network. NBA TV, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel, NBC Sports (hockey playoffs), NBC Sports Boston (Celtics), TNT (basketball playoffs), TBS (baseball playoffs). SEC Network (college). Launched in 2015.

DirecTVNow – More than 50 channels for $70. Sports Networks includes Big Ten Network, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel, NBC Sports (hockey playoffs), TNT (basketball playoffs), TBS (baseball playoffs). SEC Network (college), YES (New York Yankees). Launched 2016.

NOTE: Prices don’t include free trials and discounts for the first month or two, offered by some services.

