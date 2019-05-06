MONDAY

Free breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

Lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hotdogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St, Yarmouth. $10, $4 children under 12.

Turkey pie supper with salad bar, 4 to 6 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $9, $4 children 12 and. 426-9519 on the day of the supper.

Baked bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread & butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $ 8, $3.50 children. 207-854-9157.

Public supper, featuring casseroles, baked beans and homemade pies. Seatings at 5 and 6 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church, Brunswick. $9, $4 children $4. Reservations accepted but not required at 725-2185.

Share

< Previous

Next >