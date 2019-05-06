POLAND — Emma Bunyea hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning Monday as Poland downed Yarmouth 1-0 in a Western Maine Conference softball game.

Amanda Gagne reached on a one-out walk in the seventh and eventually scored on Bunyea’s single for the Knights (4-2) against the Clippers (2-3).

Karley O’Leary had the only extra-base hit, lining a double for Poland.

Ally Gagne threw a three-hitter, striking out four for the Knights.

Ceanne Lyon of Yarmouth allowed three hits, striking out six.

SOUTH PORTLAND 8, MARSHWOOD 1: Elise Connor hit a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the second as the Red Riots (4-2) defeated Marshwood (0-5) at South Portland.

Connor helped the Red Riots open a 6-0 lead.

Connor finished with seven RBI and Chloe Grant had three hits for South Portland. Hailey Tice, Alisha Dube, Lauren Leidemann-Smith, Emersyn Colbath-Stevens and Sophie Mitchell each had two hits for the Hawks.

BIDDEFORD 13, DEERING 1: Alexis Mateau pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and drove in three runs to lead the Tigers (5-2) over the Rams (0-6) in six innings at Biddeford.

Elizabeth Drelich hit an inside-the-park homer for Deering in the second inning to make it 1-1.

Biddeford pulled away with a nine-run third. Chantelle Bouchard hit two doubles for Biddeford, finishing with three hits, an RBI and four runs.

WINDHAM 15, FALMOUTH 2: Whitney Wilson struck out five over four innings and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles (4-2) over the Yachtsmen (0-5) in five innings at Windham.

Erin Elder recorded three hits and two RBI for Windham. Chloe Wilcox added three hits.

Natalie Fortier had a hit and an RBI for Falmouth.

NOBLE 16, SANFORD 2: The Knights (7-1) opened with 10 runs in the first inning, highlighted by triples from Kassidy Lessard and Tianna Valle, and beat the Spartans (3-4) in five innings at Sanford.

Lessard led the 16-hit offense, going 4 for 4. Raegan Kelly and Emily Sanfacon also had multihit games.

CONY 13, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Rams (3-3)scored four runs in the second and four in the sixth to beat Camden Hills (0-7) at Augusta.

Jaden Bowley had a pair of doubles for Cony, and Sam Melland, Gaby McGwire and Tanley Tibbetts added extra-base hits in a 14-hit offense.

THORNTON ACADEMY 11, KENNEBUNK 3: Abby Miner was 3 went 4 to lead the Golden Trojans (8-0) past the Rams (1-6) at Saco.

Olivia Howe added three hits and three RBI, and Janice Botting had two hits for Thornton.

Emily Hogue had a double and single for Kennebunk.

GORHAM 15, WESTBROOK 3: Kiana Tracey was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBI for the Rams (3-5), who used a six-run first inning to take command against the Blue Blazes (3-4) in a five-inning game at Westbrook.

Morgan Roost and Riley Grant each had two for Gorham.

Kimmy Goddard had two singles for Westbrook.

CHEVERUS 15, BONNY EAGLE 2: Alex Hammond and Madisyn Durgin each homered twice, and Elizabeth Kennedy added another as Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (4-3) beat the Scots (1-5) at Standish.

Kennedy hit a two-run homer as the Stags broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth inning. Hammond and Durgin then homered during a 10-run seventh.

SACOPEE VALLEY 16, WELLS 13: Lakyn Hink’s two-run triple powered a seven-run third inning for the Hawks (3-2) against Wells (1-5) at Hiram.

Brenna Humphrey had three hits for Sacopee.

LACROSSE

ST. DOMINIC 10, WELLS 6: Avery Lutryzkowski scored five goals as the Saints (3-0) defeated Wells (1-4) at Auburn.

Charlotte Gastonguay and Emma Theriault added two goals each for St. Dom’s.

Simone Long of the Saints made nine saves on 15 shots.

FALMOUTH 10, WAYNFLETE 2: Caitlyn Camelio scored four goals to lead Famouth (5-1) past the Flyers (2-3) at Portland.

Eva Clement added two goals, Kayla Sarazin had a goal and three assists, and Jo Stucker, Avi Fishman and Christina Oakes also scored for the Yachtsmen.Clara Sandberg and Emi Boedeker answered for Waynflete.

WINDHAM 13, LAKE REGION 5: Emma Yale scored six goals as the Eagles (4-0) defeated the Lakers (2-2) at Windham.

Riley Beem added two goals and two assists, Alanna Joyce had three assists and Kaitlyn Gedicks stopped nine shots for Windham.

Shauna Hancock scored three goals for Lake Region.

MORSE 10, OCEANSIDE 6: Nikki Brazee and Emma Warner each had three goals and an assist for Morse (2-3) against the Mariners (0-3) at Thomaston.

Hope Butler and Nicole Ladd each scored twice for Oceanside.

BONNY EAGLE 20, EDWARD LITTLE 4: Gretchen Biegel scored five goals as the Scots (1-3) beat Edward Little (1-2) at Standish.

Lexi Theberge and Allie Carpine had four goals each, and Keelin Sweeney added three goals and four assists for Bonny Eagle. Megan Steele scored all four goals for the Red Eddies.

