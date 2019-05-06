Leif Boddie, Greely boys’ tennis: The freshman remained undefeated at No. 1 singles as the Rangers knocked off 11-time defending Class C state champion Waynflete 3-2 to surpass their victory total from last spring.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus track: Bossong, a sophomore, lowered her all-time Maine best for 400 meters outdoors with a time of 55.90 seconds and also ran the fastest time in the state this year in the 100 (12.28).

Bella Dickinson, Scarborough softball: The junior had three hits in a 17-2 win over Kennebunk, then followed up by pitching a two-hitter and striking out 16 against in a 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Noble.

Bobby Faucher, Bonny Eagle baseball: The senior pitched four innings of hitless relief and drove in two runs in a 4-3 win over Biddeford as the Scots improved their record to 5-1. Faucher also had a run-scoring single in a 7-3 victory against Massabesic.

Nick Forester, Falmouth boys tennis: Forester outlasted fellow senior Dariy Vykhodtsev 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to give Falmouth (5-0) a 3-2 win over Thornton Academy (3-1). The match featured three-setters at No. 2 singles and both doubles.

Grant Jacobson, Portland boys’ lacrosse: A senior attack, Jacobson led the Bulldogs (5-0) in two victoris. He scored three goals in a 12-8 win against Biddeford on Wednesday, then scored five goals in the 13-4 victory Saturday against Mt. Ararat.

Avery May, Yarmouth girls’ lacrosse: A junior defender, May scooped four ground balls and caused four turnovers – including one in the final minute – to lead the Clippers to a 7-6 victory Friday at Kennebunk.

Belle Skvorak, Windham girls’ lacrosse: A senior, Skvorak scored two goals, including the tiebreaker on a penalty shot with 35 seconds remaining as the Eagles handed defending Class A state champion Falmouth its first loss.

