A Casco man was arrested early Wednesday morning for stalking and terrorizing after police said he contacted a victim multiple times in violation of a protection order.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Monday began an investigation into a potential stalking case involving 24-year-old Nathan Locke. Investigators determined Locke had repeatedly contacted a person in violation of a protection order and that Locke “made threats to the victim, and if law enforcement responded, he would use deadly force against them,” police said in a press release.

Locke was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday at a 336 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, where police were serving an arrest and search warrant. Because of the severity of the threats and Locke’s criminal history, the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit was activated to assist with the search and take Locke into custody, police said.

Locke was arrested without incident and taken to Cumberland County Jail. He is charged with domestic violence stalking, domestic violence terrorizing and violation of a protection order, all Class D crimes.

Bail was set at $2,500 cash.

