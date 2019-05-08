Halloran Chase hit the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning and host Portland rallied to a 4-3 softball victory over South Portland on Wednesday.

Trailing 3-1 entering the inning, the Bulldogs (2-4) cut into the lead when Elaina Legere stole home and tied the game on Caroline Lerch’s RBI single. Lerch scored on Chase’s double.

Lerch homered in the first to put Portland ahead 1-0. South Portland (4-2) tied it in the fourth, then went up 3-1 in the sixth behind an RBI triple by Cortney Luce.

OCEANSIDE 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Chloe Jones fired her second no-hitter of the season, striking out 12 and leading the Mariners (8-1) past Lincoln Academy (3-3) in Rockland.

Raechel Joyce had two of the Mariners’ six hits, including an RBI single in the second, while keying the Oceanside defense at shortstop. Abby Veilleux had a double for the Mariners and stole four bases.

WINDHAM 5, MARSHWOOD 1: Whitney Wilson struck out 12 without issuing a walk while throwing a two-hitter for Windham (6-2) against the Hawks (1-7) in South Berwick.

The Eagles took the lead in the fifth on Chloe Wilcox’s solo homer and Wilson’s RBI single. Callie Fielding added a homer in the sixth.

MASSABESIC 15, WESTBROOK 1: Zoey DeAngelis had three hits, including a homer during a six-run fifth inning, and drove in four runs to help power the Mustangs (6-1) past the Blue Blazes (3-5) in five innings at Waterboro.

Grace Tutt had a second-inning homer and a single for Massabesic. Emily Antrim added a pair of hits.

SCARBOROUGH 17, SANFORD 4: Courtney Brochu, Katherine Roy and Mia Kelly drove in runs as Scarborough (7-0) opened a 5-0 first-inning lead over the Spartans (3-6) in Sanford.

Sara Boissonneault homered for Sanford.

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, YARMOUTH 3: Clara Parker had three hits, Julia Torre three RBI, and the Capers (6-1) beat Yarmouth (3-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Anna Cornell struck out 11 for Cape Elizabeth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, LAKE REGION 3: Madison Pelletier and Chelsea Davis had key hits as the Patriots (3-3) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally past the Lakers (5-3) at Naples.

Gray-New Gloucester took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Lake Region answered with a run in the third and took the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, courtesy of RBI singles from Maddie Rock and Haley Fernald.

GREELY 3, POLAND 2: Taylor LaFlamme’s RBI single to right in the fifth drove in Courtney Rog for the tying run, Anna Smith followed with a single to plate Sawyer Dusch, and the Rangers (1-6) outlasted the Knights (4-3) at Cumberland.

Karley O’Leary hit a two-run double in the second for Poland.

WELLS 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Karissa Kenyon belted a home run and pitched five shutout innings to lead the Warriors (2-6) past Fryeburg (5-2) in Wells.

Mackenzie Foss added a pair of singles for Wells.

CHEVERUS 12, FALMOUTH 2: Mackenzie Turner struck out 12 batters and added two singles at the plate to lead Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (5-3) over the Yachtsmen (0-8) in Falmouth.

Sydney Plummer hit a three-run homer in the first and Madisyn Durgin added a three-run homer during a six-run second.

BONNY EAGLE 7, GORHAM 4: Arianna Mejias hit a two-run triple to spark a four-run fifth inning that gave Bonny Eagle (2-5) a 7-2 lead over the Rams (3-6) in Gorham.

Mackenzie Emery also drove in two for the Scots.

Lydia Drew, singled, tripled and drove in a run for Gorham.

KENNEBUNK 5, BIDDEFORD 2: Isabella Real doubled home Christine Jarowicz and later scored on an error to give the Rams (2-6) a 2-0 first-inning lead against Biddeford (5-3) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk added a run in the third on doubles from Lydia Howarth and Maddie Pike, before extending the lead to 5-1 in the fifth when Howarth came home on a passed ball and Pike scored on Olivia Durham’s single.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 10, BELFAST 1: Addie Jameson drove in three runs with a double and a single to help the Panthers (5-2) beat Belfast (2-5) in Waldoboro.

Eliza Nelson added two RBI on three hits for Medomak, while Stephanie Morse tossed a five-hitter.

LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 14, CAPE ELIZABETH 11: Annabelle Lowenstein scored four goals to lead the Clippers (3-1) over the Capers (3-2) in Yarmouth.

Natalie Teare and Abi Thornton each recorded three goals for Yarmouth.

Tori McGrath had six goals for Cape Elizabeth.

FALMOUTH 14, SCARBOROUGH 3: Caitlyn Camelio had four goals to pace the Yachtsmen (6-1), who took a 10-2 halftime lead against Red Storm (0-4) at Falmouth.

Kayla Sarazin had two goals and dished out three assists for Falmouth.

MASSABESIC 15, SOUTH PORTLAND 7: Skylar Renaud had six goals and two assists as the Mustangs (4-0) flew out to a 12-3 halftime lead against the Red Riots (2-3) at Waterboro.

Kenzy Ouellette added three goals and two assists for Massabesic.

Jena Leckie led South Portland with four goals.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, BIDDEFORD 9: Cat Henaire had a five goals for the Golden Trojans (2-3) as they edged the Tigers (2-2) at Biddeford.

Isabella White and Hazel Stoddard contributed two goals apiece for Thornton Academy.

Abby Allen had four goals and an assist for Biddeford.

MARANACOOK 9, OCEANSIDE 8: Anna Drillen scored four goals to lead Maranacook/Winthrop (5-0) past the Mariners (0-5) at Rockland.

FREEPORT 13, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8: Margaret Perrotta had five goals to lead the Falcons (4-1) as they cruised past the Panthers (4-2) at Freeport.

Molly Whelan added two goals and an assist for Freeport.

PORTLAND 12, BRUNSWICK 2: Annika More scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs (3-2) past the Dragons (2-2) in Brunswick.

Isabelle Moran and Chloe Kilbride each had two goals for Portland, which led 6-1 at intermission.

GREELY 14, YORK 6: Jayme Morrison, Megan Beaulieu, Katie Bennert and Elsa Dean-Muncie each scored three times for Greely (4-2) in a victory over the Wildcats (1-3) in York.

Martha McCaddin had three goals for York.

WELLS 12, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5: Franny Ramsdell scored five goals to lead the Warriors (2-4) past the Raiders (1-5) in Wells.

Bridget O’Neal had three goals for Fryeburg.

BONNY EAGLE 15, SANFORD 9: Gretchen Biegel and Lexi Theberge had five goals each to power the Scots (2-3) past the Spartans (1-3) at Standish.

