ROCKLAND — A fire Thursday damaged three rooms at the Trade Winds Inn on Park Drive.

The initial call came in about 11 a.m. May 9 regarding smoke on the lower level of the 99-room inn with a view of Rockland Harbor.

Rockland Fire Chief Christopher Whytock said there were no injuries.

The fire started in a room on the lower level on the east side of the building. The chief said the fire extended to two adjoining rooms.

Guests reported the smell of smoke which could be detected outside in the parking lot as well.

Firefighters were seen pulling out insulation to get to the cause of the smoke.

The fire chief said he believes he knows the cause but was waiting to release the information.

Fire Departments from Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Rockport, Camden and Owls Head responded, along with Northeast Mobile Health, as part of a mutual aid agreement. Crews, other than Rockland, were leaving by 12:30 p.m.

The building complex was evacuated.

Sirena Seller of Tulsa, Oklahoma was a guest at the Trade Winds. She said she and her cousin from Texas were vacationing in Rockland and were across the street from the inn at the Maine Lighthouse Museum when she heard the sirens.

She said as the number of sirens increased she went outside and found that the trucks were going to the Trade Winds. Her room was on an upper level in another section of the building.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: