STANDISH — Ethan Hamilton drove in Jacob Humphrey with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning Thursday, lifting Bonny Eagle to a 1-0 victory against Gorham in an SMAA baseball game.

Humphrey doubled to start the inning, then stole third base for the Scots (7-1).

Jackson Bean pitched a six-hit shutout, striking out four.

Kyle Skolfield of Gorham (3-6) allowed three hits, striking out five.

NOBLE 6, PORTLAND 0: Matt Ryan came within one out of a no-hitter while pitching the Knights (3-5) over the Bulldogs (4-3) at Portland.

Pinch-hitter Jacob Loranger singled with two outs in the seventh. Ryan walked three and struck out six.

Noble scored four runs in the second: William Shapleigh hit an RBI double and scored on a triple by Duncan McGilvery.

FALMOUTH 2, DEERING 1: Connor Coffin drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the fifth inning as the Yachtsmen (2-3) beat the Rams (2-7) at Falmouth.

Bennett Berg’s single in the third scored Tre Fletcher and gave Deering a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Brady Coyne doubled for Falmouth and scored on an error to make it 1-1. Coyne also scored the go-ahead run.

Bennett Smith earned the win, allowing five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

EDWARD LITTLE 10, BRUNSWICK 0: Ethan Brown needed 46 pitches to throw a one-hit shutout as the Eddies (7-3) downed Brunswick (3-6) in six innings at Auburn.

Brown also had a double for Edward Little, which scored eight runs in the first inning.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Hunter Owen and Noah Lewis each drove in three runs as the Red Riots (7-0) defeated the Golden Trojans (6-2) in six innings at South Portland.

Lewis allowed seven hits, one walk and no earned runs with three strikeouts in six innings. Caden Horton added two hits and two RBI for South Portland.

Cody Bowker had three hits and two doubles for Thornton, including a single in the sixth to score Toby Pydych.

MARANACOOK 9, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6: Mitch Root drove in four runs, including two on a triple in the first inning, and the Black Bears (7-1) held off the Seagulls (2-6) at Old Orchard Beach.

Gavin Sperlich and Matt Doody drove in two runs for Old Orchard, which cut it to 6-4 in the fifth.

Maranacook responded with three runs in the sixth.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 9, YORK 8: The Raiders (6-1) scored three runs, two on squeezes, in the seventh inning to rally past the Wildcats (7-2) at York.

Riley Johnston hit a two-run homer in the second inning to put York ahead 2-1, and Trevor Lavigne added a grand slam in the fourth as York regained a 7-5 lead.

Trailing 8-5, Fryeburg totaled four runs over the final two innings to go ahead 9-7. Tucker Buzzell had three hits, including two doubles.

MARSHWOOD 12, KENNEBUNK 6: Marshall Smaracko pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Hawks (4-4) cruised past the Rams (6-2) at Kennebunk.

Derek Smith had two hits and two RBI for Kennebunk.

BIDDEFORD 10, WESTBROOK 5: Delano Voccia-Hale hit a two-run double to highlight a five-run fifth inning as the Tigers (4-3) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-6) at Westbrook.

Matt Rousselle hit a two-run double in the first for Biddeford and Matt Eugley answered with a three-run double in the second for Westbrook.

Biddeford added three runs in the sixth to make it 10-4.

Brady Wildes of the Tigers allowed six hits, two walks and five runs, striking out three batters over six innings.

SACOPEE VALLEY 9, RICHMOND 2: Isaac Stocks drove in four runs and pitched the Hawks (4-3) over the Bobcats (3-3) at South Hiram.

Stocks allowed six hits, one walk and two earned runs with three strikeouts. He also hit a two-run double in the second inning and a two-run homer in the fourth.

Justin Vachon had two hits for Richmond, including an RBI groundout in the third.

WINDHAM 2, SANFORD 1: Chris Naylor pitched a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and Garrett Peeples had an RBI single in the fourth inning to lead the Eagles (4-4) past the Spartans (0-7) at Windham.

Ryan Sargent opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first.

Chase Kerrigan pitched six innings for Sanford, giving up three hits and one earned run, walking three and striking out four.

LACROSSE

FREEPORT 10, WELLS 9: Leap Ngoal scored with 1:30 left in overtime, and the Falcons (4-2) beat the Warriors (1-4) after squandering a 6-2 halftime lead at Freeport.

Wells tied the game with 1.3 seconds left on a goal from Harrison Briggs, who finished with three goals.

Steel Crawford scored five goals to lead Freeport, while Ngoal finished with two and three assists.

Zach Steere added three goals for Wells.

Share

< Previous

Next >