FALMOUTH — The Yarmouth High boys’ lacrosse team had shown glimpses of brilliance but hadn’t been able to produce a consistent full-game effort.

But the Clippers did just that Friday night and the result was an impressive 10-4 victory at Falmouth in a midseason, interclass showdown.

Yarmouth controlled possession, thanks to the faceoff work of Griffin Primeau, played lockdown defense and got five goals from Anders Corey in its first win over Falmouth in four years.

“We came in and felt like we needed to win a big game,” said Coach David Pearl. “The mantra we had is that we needed to play a complete game, all four quarters. Tonight I’m so proud of the boys. We’ve worked hard in practice and seeing it come together is why we coach.”

The Yachtsmen took an early short-lived lead when Wyatt Kerr scored, but goals from Andrew Garrett, Corey and Gavin Hamm gave the Clippers (5-2) a 3-1 lead after one quarter.

Falmouth drew within 3-2 when Peter Alexander scored with 7:11 left in the half, but Corey’s second goal gave the Clippers a two-goal lead at the break.

Yarmouth then got separation in the second half, when Primeau won eight of his 10 faceoffs.

“We’ve worked a lot on our wing play,” said Primeau. “Wyatt Sullivan was a big part of that. Getting possession was big for us.”

The Clippers opened an 8-2 lead after three quarters as Garrett scored for the second time, Corey scored unassisted, Corey set up Kurt Heywood for a goal and with 1:34 left in the period, Corey scored again.

“We have some big-time playmakers but what I’m most proud of is that some of our prettier goals came off three or four passes,” Pearl said. “When you see four or five guys touch the ball before a goal, that’s what we want. That’s what we need to beat the best.”

Kerr’s second goal ended Falmouth’s 20-minute drought, but goals from Hamm and Corey ended all doubt and Yarmouth, which got seven saves from goalie Spencer King, went on to its most impressive victory.

“This shows we’re a real (championship) contender,” Corey said. “We’ve had some tough one-goal losses, but if we stay hungry and we keep fighting, we know what we have to do. We just had to keep working the ball around.”

Falmouth (5-3), playing the rest of the season without its top threat, Tommy Fitzgerald, who suffered a knee injury last week, got two goals apiece from Alexander and Kerr and 11 saves from A.J. Noyes.

The Yachtsmen lost their third straight.

“I just told the guys it’s not an effort thing, it’s not a scheme thing, there’s just no substitute for stickwork and we turned the ball over too much,” said Yachtsmen Coach Dave Barton.

“We just have to get better. We’ll get back at it with a good practice tomorrow.”

