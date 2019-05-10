SACO — Olivia Howe struck out 13 while holding Massabesic to a pair of singles as Thornton Academy remained undefeated with a 3-0 win in a Class A South softball game Saturday.

Jenica Botting scored twice for the Trojans (11-0), on an error in the first inning and a double by Abby Miner in the third.

Howe hit a single in the fifth and scored on a hit by Hannah Collins.

Massabesic dropped to 6-2.

OXFORD HILLS 13, GREELY 0: Lauren Merrill threw a no-hitter, struck out nine and had two singles and two RBI to lead the Vikings (10-0) to a six-inning victory (1-8) in Cumberland.

Olivia Gallen and Haileigh Sawyer each contributed three singles, and Kiara McLeod had two hits.

YARMOUTH 13, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Anna Lowenstein and Anna Thornton each scored three goals, and the Clippers (4-1) raced to a 12-2 halftime lead against the Panthers (4-3) in Yarmouth.

Abi Thornton added two goals and two assists.

Catherine Reid and Maggie Holt scored for NYA.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 15, LEAVITT 2: Maddie Darling belted two home runs in the second inning and Morgan Fusco added another as the Raiders (6-2) scored 13 runs on the way to a five-inning win against Leavitt (2-6) in Fryeburg.

Fusco finished with three hits, three runs and three RBI, and Darling had four RBI.

Carrie Leavitt had two hits, including a home run, for the Hornets.

LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 12, THORNTON ACADEMY 8: Karli Chapin scored four goals, and Tory McGrath and Brooke Harvey each added three as the Capers (4-2) beat the Trojans (2-4) in Saco.

Izzy White scored four goals for Thornton.

MARSHWOOD 5, WAYNFLETE 3: Five players scored for the Hawks (2-3) as they beat the Flyers (2-4) in South Berwick.

Ruby Albers had a goal and an assist, and Celine Lawrence, Nicole Villinski, Bridgette Flynn and Meagan Wentworth also scored.

Emi Boedeker scored twice and Abby Aleshire once for Waynflete.

PORTLAND 15, EDWARD LITTLE 3: Annika and Isabella Moore each scored four goals as the Bulldogs (4-2) rolled past the Eddies (1-4) in Auburn.

Chloe Kilbride added three goals.

Lydia Sterling scored twice and Megan Steele once for Edward Little.

FALMOUTH 10, LEWISTON 0: Caitlyn Camelio recorded three goals to lead the Yachtsmen (7-1) past the Blue Devils (4-3) in Falmouth.

Eva Clement and Kayla Sarazin each had two goals and an assist, Emily Hamilton also scored twice and Allie Cunningham added a goal. Sydney Williams only needed to make four saves for the shutout.

Cecelia Racine made eight saves for Lewiston.

