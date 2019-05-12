Mechanic Falls police say they are concerned about the theft Saturday night of a .22-caliber pistol and ammunition from a motor vehicle.

The police department posted a photograph of the weapon on its Facebook page Sunday.

“While the warmer weather is upon us, more people are out enjoying this beautiful time of year,” the Facebook post said. “However, not all persons out and about at night mean well. Some are out looking for an easy target. As a reminder, please keep your vehicles and homes locked.”

Police said the break-in took place Saturday evening in the area of Second Avenue. They urged anyone who falls victim to a car burglary, regardless of whether any items were stolen, to contact the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

Anyone with information about the pistol theft is also asked to contact the police department at 345-9021.

