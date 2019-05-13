PORTLAND — A Maine man who’s serving 15 years for his infant son’s death 40 years ago is appealing to the state supreme court.
An attorney for 64-four-year-old Burton “Ben” Hagar contends his statements over the years about the death of 4-month-old Nathan Hagar are inconsistent and unreliable. The appeal also questions a reliability of a police officer’s recollection about a pillow with mucus on it.
Last year, Hagar pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a judge ruled the infant’s death was a homicide, not sudden infant death syndrome. But it could be withdrawn if he wins his appeal.
Defense lawyer Verne Paradie questions the testimony about a pillow. The infant’s mother, Venus Nappi, testified that neither she nor Burton Hagar had ever put pillows in the child’s crib.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
-
The Maine Forecast
Prepare for record-breaking, late season snow
-
Arts Review
Classical review: Portland String Quartet puts on vigorous 50th-anniversary finale
-
Local & State
Use of restraint, seclusion in Maine schools is rising
-
Cops & Courts
Man appeals 15-year sentence for infant’s death in Brunswick in 1979
-
Nation & World
Stocks plunge as trade war between U.S. and China escalates