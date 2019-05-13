PORTLAND — A Maine man who’s serving 15 years for his infant son’s death 40 years ago is appealing to the state supreme court.

An attorney for 64-four-year-old Burton “Ben” Hagar contends his statements over the years about the death of 4-month-old Nathan Hagar are inconsistent and unreliable. The appeal also questions a reliability of a police officer’s recollection about a pillow with mucus on it.

Related Headlines

Last year, Hagar pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a judge ruled the infant’s death was a homicide, not sudden infant death syndrome. But it could be withdrawn if he wins his appeal.

Defense lawyer Verne Paradie questions the testimony about a pillow. The infant’s mother, Venus Nappi, testified that neither she nor Burton Hagar had ever put pillows in the child’s crib.

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

Related Stories
Latest Articles