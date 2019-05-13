SANFORD — Nick Liston had three hits and two RBI as Sanford rallied from an early six-run deficit to top Kennebunk 7-6 Monday in baseball.

Sanford (2-7) took a 7-6 lead in the sixth, and got back into the game by scoring twice in the third and three runs in the fourth.

Kennebunk (6-4) chased Sanford’s starter for six runs with no outs in the second inning, but Justin Gould took over for the Spartans and pitched six scoreless innings and struck out three to get the win.

Derek Smith doubled and drove in two runs for the Rams.

SCARBOROUGH 2, BIDDEFORD 0: Nick Thompson and Jack Clark combined to throw a one-hitter, and the Red Storm (7-1) scored twice in the third to get past the Tigers (4-5) at Scarborough.

Clark took over in the third for Thompson and pitched the rest of the way, striking out seven in five innings, allowing one hit.

Nolan Lamontagne and Peter O’Brien each hit RBI singles in the third for Scarborough.

Will Harriman pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out one for Biddeford.

WESTBROOK 4, GORHAM 2: Kyle Champagne pitched a complete game, striking out five, and the Blue Blazes (2-8) took a 4-0 lead in the third before holding on to beat the Rams (4-7) at Westbrook.

Champagne allowed two runs on nine hits and one walk, and scored on an error in the third to make it 4-0.

Gorham cut it to 4-2 in the sixth on RBI singles from Bode Meader and Jacob Polchies.

SKOWHEGAN 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Marcus Christopher doubled and Kyle Kruse turned in a strong complete-game performance as host Skowhegan (4-6) earned the KVAC victory.

Kruse struck out four and walked just one.

Henry Burnham singled and doubled to lead Brunswick (3-7).

WINDHAM 5, DEERING 1: Bryce Afthim struck out 11 in pitching the Eagles (5-4) past Deering (2-8) in Windham.

Afthim did not walk a batter, giving up three hits.

Windham took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a wild pitch, a groundout and Tyler Thornton’s RBI single.

The Rams scored in the seventh inning, pairing Tre Fletcher’s single and stolen base with Bennet Berg’s RBI single.

Fletcher had two hits for Deering, and Thornton a pair for the Eagles.

MESSALONSKEE 6, MT. ARARAT 5: Messalonskee (6-4) came back from a four-run deficit to hold off Mt. Ararat (6-5) at Waterville.

Messalonskee trailed 4-0 before scoring five times in the fourth.

The first four batters in the inning walked, then three runs scored on back-to-back Mt. Ararat errors to tie the game. Ben Hellen’s RBI single gave Messalonskee the lead for good.

TRAIP ACADEMY 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Henry Miller rapped a two-run single during a five-run third inning, and Ryan Perkins lined an RBI double as Traip (7-3) added two more in the fifth to build a 7-2 lead over the Raiders (7-2) in Fryeburg.

Miller finished with four hits and Trevor Fournier added two singles for the Rangers.

Dawson Jones doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Fryeburg, and Nate Knapp doubled and scored a run.

FREEPORT 6, POLAND 1: The Falcons used their speed and timely hitting to beat the host Knights.

The Falcons (8-2) collected six stolen bases, and Heath Cockburn and Troy Holt peppered a pair of hits each.

Bryce Bell led the Knights (2-8) with three hits, including a double.

GREELY 6, YARMOUTH 5: Ricky Walker had a pinch-hit RBI single and Jake MacDonald followed up with a sac fly to drive in Max Cloutier as the Rangers (6-2) took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth to down the Clippers (3-5) at Cumberland.

Joe Cimino had a double and Will Neleski added a pair of hits for Greely.

John Romano had two hits for Yarmouth, which took advantage of a pair of errors to score five unearned runs.

YORK 6, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Riley Linn reached on an error for York (8-2) in the top of the first. Two more errors and three walks later, Linn became the first of five runs the Wildcats scored without getting a hit in the inning against the Capers (0-8) at Cape Elizabeth.

