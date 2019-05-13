NORTH BERWICK — Raegan Kelly struck out eight and had three hits Monday to lead Noble to a 4-1 victory against Windham in an SMAA softball game.

Kassidy Lessard added a double and a single for Noble (8-2).

Whitney Wilson of Windham (7-3) struck out eight and also had two hits.

SKOWHEGAN 13, BRUNSWICK 1: Amber Merry, Jaycie Christopher and Emily Dunbar each had a pair of hits as Skowhegan (10-0) rolled past visiting Brunswick (2-8).

Merry and Dunbar doubled to back another strong pitching performance from Sydney Ames.

HALL-DALE 20, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3: The Bulldogs (8-1) scored 10 times in the fourth inning to pull away from the Falcons (0-8) at Rumford.

Alyssa Bonenfant homered and Iris Ireland added a pair of triples for Hall-Dale. Sarah Benner, Bella Marino and Emily Drappeau had multiple-hit days.

WELLS 6, LAKE REGION 5: Hailey Kelly broke a 5-5 tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning as the Warriors (3-6) rallied past the Lakers (5-4) at Naples.

Amanda Ring tied it earlier in the inning with a single.

Lake Region trailed early, then scored five times in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead behind RBI singles from Jordan Weese, Maddie Rock and Brooke Harriman.

Savannah Grover of Wells struck out eight.

WINSLOW 4, LAWRENCE 3: Winning pitcher Paige Trask had a pair of singles as the Black Raiders (2-6) beat Lawrence at Fairfield.

Trask struck out seven and allowed five hits.

Emily Hagerty had a double for Lawrence.

GARDINER 17, LEAVITT 2: Jaz Clary hit a home run as part of a 22- hit offense as Gardiner (7-2) beat Leavitt (2-7) in five innings at Turner.

Haley Brann had four hits and Maddie Farnham added three for the Tigers. Emily Swan doubled for Leavitt.

BUCKFIELD 12, VALLEY 0: Cara Merrill allowed three hits with 10 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Bucks (9-1) over Valley (4-2) in five innings at Buckfield.

Maggie Bragg had a single and a triple for Buckfield, which scored seven runs in the second.

The Cavaliers had three hits and committed four errors.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 14, WATERVILLE 3: Addie Jameson tripled and drove in two runs, and Medomak Valley (7-2) scored six times in the fourth inning to take a 9-0 lead against Waterville (1-9) at Waldoboro.

Lydia Simmons added two hits and two RBI, and Stephanie Morse struck out nine for Medomak.

Kailene Isbell and Olivia Lovendahl drove in runs for Waterville.

MASSABESIC 8, BIDDEFORD 7: Emily Morin capped a three-run seventh inning with a walkoff single to lift the Mustangs (7-2) over the Tigers (6-4) at Waterboro.

Biddeford scored five times in the fifth, behind RBI singles from Hannah Gosselin and Renee Dutremble, to take a 7-5 lead.

Grace Tutt went 3 for 3, and Morin, Emily Antrim and Allison Grant each added two hits for Massabesic.

Hannah Gosselin went 3 for 4 for Biddeford.

BONNY EAGLE 17, FALMOUTH 1: Emma Burnham and Mackenzie Emery each drove in four runs as the Scots (4-5) rolled past the Yachtsmen (0-10) in five innings at Standish.

Burnham doubled twice and struck out five.

Madison Cole and Makala Greene each added two RBI for the Scots, who led 11-1 after three innings.

Olivia Rogers hit an RBI double in the first for Falmouth.

SCARBOROUGH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Bella Dickinson pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Red Storm (10-0) defeated the Red Riots (4-4) at Scarborough.

Hannah Gower had a double as Scarborough built a 3-0 lead.

South Portland scored late on an Elise Connor single.

WESTBROOK 5, PORTLAND 4: Angelica Johns lined a solo home run in the first inning to open a 14-hit offense for the Blue Blazes (5-5), who built a 5-0 lead and held off the Bulldogs (3-6) at Portland.

Libby Cole was 3 for 4 with a triple, and Kimmy Goddard and Desiree Hodgkins each had a double and two singles for Westbrook.

Grace Stacey had three singles, including an RBI, as Portland scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings.

CONY 12, LEWISTON 7: Brooklyn Belanger drove in four runs and scored twice to lead Cony (4-4) over the Blue Devils (5-6) at Lewiston.

Carly Lettre added two hits for the Rams, including a home run. Gemma Landry led Lewiston with two doubles and two RBI.

GORHAM 16, DEERING 4: Lydia Drew had three hits and Meg Perry drove home three runs on two hits as Gorham (4-7) defeated visiting Deering (0-8) in six innings.

Gorham opened a 7-4 lead, then put the game away with a seven-run fifth highlighted by Molly Murray’s homer.

MacKenzie O’Donnell had two of Deering’s five hits.

LISBON 15, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3: Mallory Fairbanks and Ivy Morris had four hits each as the Greyhounds (4-3) beat the Mustangs (5-3) at Lisbon Falls.

The Greyhounds scored seven runs in the third inning for a 10-3 lead. Kiley Merritt, Sydney Plourde and Giana Russo contributed three hits apiece, Fairbanks had three doubles and Morris added two triples.

Mariah Herr went 2 for 3 for Monmouth.

DIRIGO 13, MT. ABRAM 0: Alyvia Perreault had a first-inning home run as Dirigo(3-4) downed the Roadrunners (1-7) in five innings at Dixfield.

Allie Dyke had three singles and an RBI, and Katie Morse produced two doubles and two RBI for Dirigo, which scored 10 runs in the first.

Emma Root had a single for Mt. Abram’s only hit.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Elyse Guptill struck out five in a no-hitter as the Hawks (6-2) beat Old Orchard Beach (2-8) at South Hiram.

Sacopee took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Riley Vacchiano singled and scored on a passed ball. Sacopee made it 4-0 with a three-run fifth, including Alli Black’s two-run triple.

THORNTON ACADEMY 15, SANFORD 1: Olivia Howe went 5 for 5, including an RBI triple in the fourth inning, and the Trojans (12-0) used a 19-hit offense to beat the Spartans (3-7) in six innings at Sanford.

Madison Vachon, Jenica Botting and Amanda Bogardus each added two hits and an RBI for Thornton, which scored four in the third and five in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead.

Ruby LaChance went 2 for 3 for Sanford.

TELSTAR 13, WISCASSET 1: Aneah Bartlett went 4 for 4 with a home run as Telstar (4-2) downed Wiscasset (1-7) at Bethel.

Farrah Casey had the lone Wolverine hit.

The Rebels totaled 11 hits.

LACROSSE

WINDHAM 11, CHEVERUS 8: Emma Yale had five goals and an assist for the Eagles (6-0), who took a 9-4 halftime lead and cruised past the Stags (3-2) at Windham.

Riley Beem added four goals and an assist, Belle Skvorak had a goal and an assist, and Alanna Joyce added a goal and three assists for Windham.

Riley O’Mara had three goals, Zoe Mazur chipped with two, and Belle Booth, Aisling Flaherty and Maggie Keating also scored for Cheverus.

LAWRENCE 15, MARANACOOK 13: Nora Buck scored eight goals to carry the Bulldogs (2-3) past Maranacook/Winthrop (5-1) at Fairfield.

Lexi Lewis added six goals and Savannah Weston also scored for Lawrence. Abby Townsend made 21 saves.

Anna Erb scored four goals, Mimi Knight, Katie Ide and Ella Delisle added two apiece, and Natalie Whitten, Lily Voye and Ella Smith also scored for Maranacook. Samantha Cloutier stopped 15 shots.

MESSALONSKEE 13, CAMDEN HILLS 10: Kaitlyn Smith scored five goals, and Shauna Clark added four goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (2-3) past Camden Hills (3-3) at Rockport.

Katie Seekins added three goals, and Chloe Tilley had a goal and two assists for Messalonskee (2-3). Journey Charles also scored and Sadie Colby made 12 saves.

Caroline Contento and Alexia Cazemajou scored three goals apiece, and Maddy Boetsch made nine saves for the Windjammers.

BIDDEFORD 11, BRUNSWICK 4: Paige Laverriere scored four goals and Megan Mourmouras had three as the Tigers (4-2) beat the Dragons (2-3) at Biddeford.

Kairlye McQueen added two goals for Biddeford.

Emily Cloutier scored twice for Brunswick.

GREELY 13, LAKE REGION 7: Sam Goldburg scored four goals as the Rangers (5-2) defeated the Lakers (2-5) at Cumberland.

Katie Bennert, Brooke Clement, Jayme Morrison and Megan Beaulieu each added two goals for Greely.

Katie Keenan scored four times for Lake Region.

WAYNFLETE 6, YORK 5: Marady Parr took a pass from Jess Connors and drove to the net, firing a shot high into the cage with two minutes left in overtime as Flyers (3-4) beat York (1-4) at Portland.

Henry Wagg scored two goals for Waynflete, with Clara Sandberg, Emi Boedeker, Parr and Kilee Sherry adding one each. Rose Pavuk and Martha McCaddin had two scores each and Bailey Oliver added another for the Wildcats.

