SKOWHEGAN — The southbound lane on U.S Route 201 in Skowhegan was closed to traffic for nearly an hour Monday morning following rear-end collision three miles south of downtown that left one vehicle overturned.

One person had been taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said. Poles and wires are reported down.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. A white Jeep sport utility vehicle was on its side off the northbound lane while the other vehicle, a Ford passenger car with heavy front end damage, was parked on the southbound lane.

The Skowhegan fire department, state and local police were on the scene. Both travel lanes were back open at 11 a.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: