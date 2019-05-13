The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Limerick store.

A person with a gun entered Limerick Village Variety around 9:30 a.m. Monday and robbed the store, Sheriff William King said.

The store is located at 32 Main St. in Limerick.

No other details were immediately available. King said he expected more information to be released later Monday.

This story will be updated.

