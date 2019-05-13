The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Limerick store.
A person with a gun entered Limerick Village Variety around 9:30 a.m. Monday and robbed the store, Sheriff William King said.
The store is located at 32 Main St. in Limerick.
No other details were immediately available. King said he expected more information to be released later Monday.
This story will be updated.
-
Nation & World
Suspect in Appalachian Trail attacks threatened to burn hikers, FBI says
-
College
USM, Saint Joseph’s get NCAA D-III baseball draws
-
Cops & Courts
Florida man charged with breaking into house, crawling into bed with 11-year-old York girl
-
Business
Sen. Collins grills Navy on plans for new lead ship design, industry stability
-
News
Police investigating Limerick armed robbery