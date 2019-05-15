New leadership has been announced at a New Gloucester telecommunications company.

Richard A. Clark, former the chief operating officer of Otelco, has been appointed president. Clark will report to CEO Rob Souza until the end of the year, at which time Souza will retire and Clark will take on the additional title of CEO.

Before joining Otelco last October, Clark was executive vice president and chief financial officer of TVC Albany Inc., headquartered in Albany, New York, and doing business as FirstLight Fiber.

For the past seven months Clark focused on plant and network operations. As president, his responsibilities now include marketing, sales, billing and regulatory functions, according to a press release announcing the promotion.

“Richard has demonstrated great leadership in addressing the growth of our network, including developing a comprehensive plan to meet the objectives of our company and affirm our commitment to expand and enhance our delivery of broadband services,” Souza said in the release.

Souza said he intends to retire Dec. 31, 2019.

.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: