AUGUSTA — A proposal to amend the Maine Constitution to outlaw discrimination on the basis of gender appears doomed in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The Maine House voted 87-54 Tuesday to support the amendment. That’s short of the two-thirds support from the Legislature needed for proposed amendment, which would also require voter approval.

At least two dozen states have enshrined the Equal Rights Amendment in their constitutions.

It’s backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who was elected alongside a historic number of female lawmakers.

There are revived efforts to enshrine the measure in the U.S. Constitution.

In 1972, Congress approved the proposed amendment to outlaw discrimination on basis of gender. Maine is among 37 states that ratified it, but 38 are needed.

