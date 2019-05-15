SOUTH PORTLAND — Noah Lewis threw a two-hitter, striking out 12 without allowing a walk, and South Portland baseball remained unbeaten with a victory over Bonny Eagle on Wednesday.

Lewis aided his own cause with a pair of singles, Anthony Perron was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Gus Lappin and Gerik Bialorucki each drove in two runs as the Red Riots moved to 10-0.

The Scots fell to 7-3.

GREELY 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Ricky Walker and Jake MacDonald hit RBI singles in a four-run sixth inning to help the Rangers (7-2) put away the Hawks (5-4) in Hiram.

Will Neleski pitched a complete game for Greely, allowing three hits while striking out 11.

Austin Eastman homered in the fourth for Sacopee.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, GRAY-NG 0: Bryce Micklon hit a two-out double center to plate two runs and start a five-run seventh inning, and the Raiders (8-2) outlasted Gray-New Gloucester (2-6) in Gray.

Brayden Bartlett scattered four hits and struck out seven in a complete game for Fryeburg.

WELLS 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Tyler Bridge keyed a three-run fifth inning with a two-run single, and the Warriors (4-4) broke the game open in the sixth, scoring three more runs, to get past the Rangers (7-4) in Wells.

Owen Coggeshall-Beyea threw a two-hitter, striking out two and walking one, to get his third win of the season.

Gary Andrews had an RBI single in the sixth for the Warriors.

Traip scored in the third inning on a sacrifice fly Ryan Perkins.

CAPE ELIZABETH 12, POLAND 1: Jameson Bakke had three hits, including two doubles, and the Capers (1-8) took control in the second inning, scoring five times to take a 6-1 lead in a six-inning win over the Knights (2-9) in Poland.

Cape added five runs in the sixth to open a 12-1 lead.

Sean O’Sullivan, Colin Smith and Michael Mackenzie each added two hits for the Capers.

Colby Bell had two hits for Poland.

MARSHWOOD 14, SANFORD 4: Connor Caverly doubled and drove in four runs, and the Hawks (5-5) opened a 10-1 lead on the way to a win over the Spartans (2-8) in Sanford.

Eli Janetos added three hits and three RBI, and Trevor Chase went 2 for 4 with four runs scored.

Justin Gould had two hits and an RBI for Sanford.

WINTHROP 13, BOOTHBAY 2: Ryan Baird hit a triple and Winthrop (6-2) collected 11 hits in a five-inning home win over the Seahawks (2-8).

The Ramblers scored nine runs in the second inning and led 12-0 after three.

Boothbay scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

OXFORD HILLS 10, MT. BLUE 0: Rodney Bean singled and doubled to help the Vikings (11-0) defeat the Cougars (0-8) in six innings in Paris.

Ethan Cutler earned the win, allowing two hits in four innings.

LACROSSE

PORTLAND 15, MASSABESIC 6: Samuel Gerber had four goals and three assists, and the Bulldogs (7-1) defeated the Mustangs (1-6) in Portland.

Portland pulled away early and led 8-2 at halftime. Grant Jacobson and Cyrus MacCachran each had four goals and two assists. John Sylvain stopped seven shots.

Max Irons and Winter Whitten each had two goals for Massabesic.

MARSHWOOD 16, NOBLE 4: Henry Honkonen had five goals and three assists to help the Hawks (6-1) handle the Knights (1-6) at North Berwick.

Cooper Ross, Cullen Casey and Sean McGuire each had a hat trick for Marshwood, with Ross and Casey each dishing out three assists. Carsen Goodwin had two goals and Andrew Goodwin also scored.

Connor Hohn had eight saves for the Hawks.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 9, MCI/NOKOMIS 6: Liam Cullina scored four goals and Nolen Michael had three goals and two assists as the Eagles (2-5) defeated the Huskies (2-4) in Newport.

Gardner Skiff added two goals for Lincoln, which led 6-4 heading into the fourth quarter.

BRUNSWICK 23, MESSALONSKEE 3: Aiden Glover scored seven goals to lead the Dragons (7-1) over the Eagles (1-7) in Brunswick.

Glover scored six of his goals in the first half to help Brunswick take a 15-0 lead. Jacob Belanger added four goals and two assists.

Ethan Mattson, Joshua Languet and Cameron Goff scored for Messalonskee.

Share

< Previous

Next >