SACO — Olivia Howe and Michelle Patterson combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter, and Thornton Academy scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the second as it rolled to a 12-0 win over Portland in a Class A South softball game Wednesday.

Howe pitched the first four innings, striking out six. Patterson struck out two and walked one in the fifth.

Jenica Botting went 3 for 3 with a double, and Hannah Collins drove in two runs for the Trojans (13-0).

Portland is 3-8.

BONNY EAGLE 7, KENNEBUNK 4: Hannah Kaspereen hit a two-run single and Meaghan Champagne added an RBI single during a four-run second inning that started the Scots (5-5) on their way to a win over the Rams (2-9) in Standish.

Madison Cole and Emma Steinbuchel each had two hits for Bonny Eagle, and Mackenzie Emery drove in two runs.

Lydia Howarth gave Kennebunk a 1-0 lead with a home run in the top of the second.

MASSABESIC 6, WINDHAM 3: Julia Gregoire and Grace Tutt each hit solo home runs in the first inning, and the Mustangs (7-2) added four runs in the third inning as they defeated the Eagles (7-4) in Windham.

Gregoire allowed three runs and four runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Whitney Wilson had two hits for Windham, including a home run, and Erin Elder belted a two-run homer.

BIDDEFORD 4, MARSHWOOD 3: Chantelle Bouchard tied the game with her second home run of the game in the seventh inning, and Jordina Coleman scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice as the Tigers (7-4) rallied to beat the Hawks (1-8) in Biddeford.

Hailey Tice hit a two-run single in the sixth as Marshwood scored three times to take a 3-2 lead.

DEERING 6, FALMOUTH 5: Mackenzie O’Donnell singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and earned the pitching victory with three hitless relief inning as the Rams (1-8) defeated the Yachtsmen (0-11) in Portland.

Elizabeth Drelich had four hits for Deering, including a double. Livia Serappa drove in the tying run with a single in the sixth inning.

Falmouth managed just one hit. The Yachtsmen scored four runs on errors and one on a bases-loaded walk.

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, SANFORD 0: Grace Rende went 3 for 4 with two doubles to pace a 14-hit attack for the Red Riots (5-4) against the Spartans (3-8) at South Portland.

Winning pitcher Mia Micucci had a triple and a single, and Kaylee Whitten, Hylah Owen and Meghan Livingston also contributed two hits apiece.

Micucci allowed four hits and struck out eight in five innings.

CHEVERUS 10, GORHAM 1: Alexandra Hammond hit two home runs to lead Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (7-4) over Gorham (4-8) in Portland.

Hammond belted a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Stags ahead 5-0, then added a solo homer in the seventh.

Sydney Plummer drove in two runs, and Mackenzie Turner pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Molly Murray hit an RBI double for Gorham. Emma Shields had two hits.

NOBLE 9, WESTBROOK 1: Raegan Kelly struck out seven, allowed only five hits and hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning as the Knights (9-2) cruised past the Blue Blazes (5-6) in Westbrook.

Kelly added an RBI single in the second inning to give Noble a 6-0 lead. The Knights also got RBI singles from Tianna Valle and Kelsey Lessard.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, POLAND 5: The Capers (7-2) overcame a 4-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth as they defeated the Knights (7-4) in Poland.

Jessie Robicheaw had three hits, including a double, for Cape Elizabeth. Anna Cornell drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Shelby LaFrinea had two hits for Poland, including a two-run double. Karley O’Leary also had a pair of hits.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Emilia DeSanctis pitched a six-hitter, Camden Jones had two hits and the Raiders (7-2) took control with a three-run third inning as they downed the Patriots (3-5) in Gray.

Fryeburg led 6-1 after three innings.

Alexa Thayer had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, GREELY 3: Elyse Guptil hit a two-run single to put the Hawks (7-2) ahead 5-1 in the sixth inning, and they held off the Rangers (1-9) in Hiram.

Sacopee took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Lakyn Hink and Brenna Humphrey. Riley Vacchiano (4-2) earned the win, allowing six hits and six walks.

Courtney Rog hit a two-run double in the seventh for Greely.

WELLS 15, TRAIP ACADEMY 7: Karissa Kenyon blasted a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Warriors (4-6) erased an early 7-0 deficit by scoring five runs in the second inning and five in third against the Rangers (2-8) in Wells.

Savannah Grover and Sophia Zurlo each added two hits for Wells.

LAKE REGION 14, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Maddie Rock hit a three-run homer and the Lakers (6-4) defeated the Seagulls (2-9) in five innings at Naples.

Haley Fernald (6-4) pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts. Sadie Tirrell had three hits for Lake Region, including two doubles.

Meghan Pelletier got OOB’s only hit.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 18, WINSLOW 1: Lydia Simmons hit a three-run homer and Aubrey Schaeffer drove in four runs as the Panthers (8-2) cruised past the Raiders (2-8) in Winslow.

Cassi Smeltzer added three RBI, helping Medomak take a 12-0 after two innings.

LACROSSE

GREELY 15, FREEPORT 7: Greely got goals from nine players and never trailed in a 15-7 win against Freeport in Cumberland.

The Rangers (6-2) built a 7-4 halftime lead, then scored the first seven goals of the second half.

Elsa Dean-Muncie led Greely with four goals and two assists. Katie Bennert and Jayme Morrison each added two goals and an assist, and Lotti Zeirvogel also scored twice.

The Falcons (6-2) got two goals apiece from Margaret Perrotta, Savannah Tracy and Molly Whelan and nine saves from Piper Sherbert.

KENNEBUNK 15, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Lily Schwartzman scored 10 goals for the Rams (6-2) in a win over the Golden Trojans (2-5) in Saco.

Isabelle Wiggins scored twice and Danielle Gassman had a goal and three assists.

Abigail Brown and Cat Henaire scored for Thornton.

MARSHWOOD 15, NOBLE 4: Celine Lawrence scored eight goals and set up another for the Hawks (3-3) in a win over the Knights (4-4) at South Berwick.

Ruby Albers added five goals and three assists, and Meagan Wentworth chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Emily Carleton scored twice for Noble. Cassandra Chabot and Jackie McEvoy also scored.

OXFORD HILLS 14, BRUNSWICK 8: Cecilia Dietrich netted five goals and Maggie Harnett scored four to power the Vikings (5-1) to a win over the Dragons (2-4) in Brunswick.

Emily Cloutier led Brunswick with three goals.

GARDINER/HALL-DALE 7, MORSE 6: Michaela Gardner got the winning goal as the Tigers (3-3) edged the Shipbuilders (3-5) in Gardiner.

Emily Belanger scored two goals for Morse.

