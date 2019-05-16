Law enforcement personnel turned out Thursday in Augusta, honoring fallen officers at the annual observance at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The granite memorial on State Street, next to the State House, contains the names of 86 Maine police officers killed in the line of duty. The 86th name, added this year, is that of Cpl. Eugene Cole, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, who was shot to death last year in Norridgewock.

The family of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell, who was killed in an accident April 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer tire along Interstate 95 in Hampden, was also at Thursday’s recognition event. Campbell’s name will be added next year.

Gov. Janet Mills was the guest speaker at the event.

