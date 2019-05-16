I was so pleased to read, on the May 13 front page, Staff Writer Bob Keyes’ lovely article about the University of Southern Maine choir traveling to Vietnam (“USM makes its debut in the Olympics of choral music”).

I take the local paper in order to read about what’s going on in our community culturally and find many stories about local authors, theater productions and art galleries, but I don’t see enough stories about all the many extraordinary music programs happening all around our state.

There are so many great organizations fostering young Maine students as fiddlers, chamber musicians, jazzers, singers, orchestra players and future rock and rollers, but it’s very hard to find out about all these remarkable learning opportunities unless one can read about them in the local paper. Please, more, more, more! Thank you.

Kirsten Monke

violist, DaPonte String Quartet

West Bath

Share

< Previous

Next >