The word “conservative,” when applied to a political group, implies that they wish to “conserve” that which was. In other words, they prefer looking back rather than looking forward.

That being the case, why do we not label them “backward” folks, instead of “conservatives,” since that is how they appear to function? And it would be far more honest!

William J. Leffler II

Kennebunkport

