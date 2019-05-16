Portland welcomed the first major cruise ship of the 2019 season Thursday.

The Norwegian Dawn brought 2,224 passengers and 1,000 crew members into port.

Two other large ships expected this month – Grandeur of the Seas on Sunday and the Norwegian Dawn again on May 23 – are among the 100 cruise ships expected to call on Portland this season. Last year, 120 ships visited the city.

City officials said while the number of ships is down this year compared to last, it expects larger vessels with more passengers.

The city also intends to continue operating the Waterfront Marketplace where local street vendors and artists can set up their displays between Ocean Gateway and the Portland Ocean Terminal on days when cruise ships with 1,000 or more passengers are expected.

