The Saco City Council didn’t take any action after meeting in executive session for several hours Thursday night to discuss the status of the city’s two top police officers.

Chief Raynald Demers and Deputy Chief Corey Huntress were placed on paid leave with little explanation on March 15, and city officials have declined since then to describe the nature of what led to that decision.

The City Council took over the inquiry and ordered an independent investigation, which is their prerogative under the city charter. A third-party investigator delivered a report to the councilors on May 7, and the council voted unanimously to end the inquiry.

Councilors met for nearly three hours behind closed doors Thursday night. Demers and Huntress, along with an attorney, waited outside the private session but also joined the councilors at different points before the meeting ended before 10 p.m.

City Administrator Kevin Sutherland declined to comment following the meeting. Councilors could take up the matter again Monday.

