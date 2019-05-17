SOUTH PORTLAND — Olivia Howe and Hannah Collins each had three hits, and Jenna Lavallee added a solo home run Friday as unbeaten Thornton Academy rolled to a 12-3 victory against South Portland in an SMAA softball game at Wainwright Field.

Howe allowed six hits with 11 strikeouts, and Jenica Botting added two hits and two RBI for Thornton (14-0).

Chloe Grant, Kaylee Whitten and Mia Micucci had run-scoring singles for South Portland (6-5).

POLAND 6, LAKE REGION 2: Emma Bunyea’s single in the fifth inning drove in Amanda Gagne, breaking a 2-2 tie as Poland (8-4) downed the Lakers (6-2) at Naples.

Shelby Lafrinea then singled home a pair of runs in the seventh.

After Brooke Harriman hit a two-run double in the first, the Knights tied it in the third on Emma Gagne’s double and an RBI bunt single by Kailyn Eskuri.

Aly Gagne of Poland struck out eight. Haley Fernald struck out 10 for the Lakers.

WINDHAM 16, SANFORD 4: Chloe Wilcox homered and hit a bases-clearing triple as the Eagles (9-4) rolled past the Spartans (3-9) in five innings at Sanford.

Callie Fielding added three hits and Ellen Files had four RBI for Windham, which scored its runs in the third through fifth innings.

Tori Parker went 3 for 3 for Sanford.

YORK 12, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Abby Orso threw a no-hitter, striking out 12, and the Wildcats (9-2) used a 15-hit offense to down the Seagulls (2-10) in five innings at York.

Kayla Dredge doubled twice, and Orso, Abi Kavanaugh, Margaret Bachelder and Ellyson Bourgoine each had two hits.

LEWISTON 2, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Kali Voss and Skyler Gelinas produced two hits and an RBI each as the Blue Devils (6-6) edged Hampden Academy (5-6) at Lewiston.

The Blue Devils scored in the first and sixth innings, while the Broncos answered in the seventh.

MESSALONSKEE 19, LAWRENCE 0: Kristen Dube had three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Eagles (9-2) rolled past Lawrence (4-8) in five innings at Oakland.

Messalonskee scored in every inning, including nine runs in the second. Anna Cummings added three hits, and Taylor Baker and Taylor Bernier also had multihit days.

The Bulldogs saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

MT. BLUE 14, LEAVITT 2: Marcy Phillips hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as Mt. Blue (4-5) beat Leavitt (2-10) in five innings at Turner.

The Cougars scored 11 runs over the first three innings, including six in the second. Sidney Belanger had an RBI triple in the first for Mt. Blue.

Annika Mitchell had two of the Hornets’ five hits, and an RBI in the fourth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7, YARMOUTH 5: The Patriots (5-5) tied the game with a two-run third inning and added five in the fourth, including a two-run triple from Madi Pelletier, to defeat the Clippers (4-6) at Gray.

Morgan Curtis had three hits for Gray-New Gloucester, including a double, and Chelsea Davis added a pair of singles.

Gabby Colby-George had two hits for Yarmouth, including a two-run double in the fifth.

LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 14, MARSHWOOD 7: Ehryn Groothoff and Abi Thornton scored four goals apiece, and Annabelle Lowenstein added three goals and two assists as the Clippers (6-1) cruised past the Hawks (4-4) at South Berwick.

Katelyn D’Appolonia added two goals and one assist.

Ruby Albers led Marshwood with four goals. Meagan Wentworth had three.

BOOTHBAY REGION 10, MARANACOOK 7: Chloe Arsenault and Hannah Cola each scored three goals as the Seahawks (4-3) downed Maranacook/Winthrop (5-3) at Readfield.

Cadence Malcolm, Natalie Whitten and Lilly Voye each scored twice for Maranacook.

GARDINER 8, MT. ARARAT 3: Madisyn Smith scored three goals to lead Gardiner/Hall-Dale (4-3) over the Eagles (2-6) at Gardiner.

Anna Chadwick and Emma Bourget each scored twice, and Michaela Gardner added a goal for the Tigers. Skye Cotnoir had 11 saves.

Maddi Kinney, Naomi Martin and Hannah Huston scored for Mt. Ararat.

PORTLAND 19, CONY 2: Annika More had four goals and three assists, and Isabella Moran, Chloe Kilbride and Hazel Praught added three goals apiece to lead the Bulldogs (6-2) over the Rams (4-5) at Portland.

Sydney Girsch and Chelsea Dana added two goals each for Portland, which led 13-2 at halftime.

Sierra Clark and Sydney Avery scored for Cony.

LAKE REGION 12, MORSE 2: Katie Keenan scored four goals as the Lakers (4-5) defeated the Shipbuilders (3-6) at Naples.

Paige Davis and Shauna Hancock each added three goals for Lake Region, which led 8-2 at halftime.

Emma Warner and Delaney Pascuzzo answered for Morse.

GORHAM 13, FREEPORT 4: Carson Battaglia scored three goals, and Hailey Morrill, Mary DeWitt and Haley Lowell added two each as Gorham (7-1) beat the Falcons (6-3) at Freeport.

Faith Dillon, Sarah Stevens and Alie Peterson also scored for the Rams. Allison Greuel had two goals and Margaret Perrotta added a goal and an assist for Freeport.

Paige Hume of Gorham and Piper Sherbert of Freeport had 10 saves apiece.

GREELY 11, SCARBOROUGH 10: Haley Vaccarello, Katie Bennert and Ellie Holt each had two goals as the Rangers (7-2) edged the Red Storm (0-7) in Scarborough.

Hannah Perfetti made five saves for Greely.

Erin Stolz had six goals, Leah Manfra added two goals and Kathleen Murphy stopped 16 shots for Scarborough.

