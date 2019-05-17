Hunter Owen won a pitchers’ duel with fellow Vanderbilt recruit Tre Fletcher and South Portland remained undefeated with a 2-1 baseball win over Deering in eight innings Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Owen went the distance, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out 15.

Fletcher, who had to leave the mound after 62/3 innings because he reached the maximum pitch count of 110, also struck out 15 while allowing five hits and a walk.

The Red Riots (11-0) won the game with an unearned run. Noah Lewis, who had three of South Portland’s six hits, led off the eighth with a single and was forced out on Caden Horton’s fielder’s choice grounder, but Horton reached second on a throwing error. He stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

South Portland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lewis drove in Anthony Perron with an infield hit.

Owen took a no-hitter into the sixth, but Mike Randall broke it up with a single, advanced to third on a single by Fletcher and scored on Bennet Berg’s groundout.

Deering dropped to 2-10.

GREELY 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Connor Sullivan completed a no-hitter by retiring the final 18 batters as the Rangers (8-2) defeated the Patriots (2-8) in Cumberland.

Sullivan struck out six, walked one batter and hit the leadoff batter in the second.

Greely scored all its runs in the third inning. Will Lyden singled home two runs, and Will Neleski and Evan Wyman each added an RBI single.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, SCARBOROUGH 4: Calvin Christoforo drove home two runs with two hits and also scored a run, leading the Trojans (10-2) past the Red Storm (8-3) in Saco.

Thornton scored four times in the third inning for a 5-2 lead, and then rode the four-hit pitching of Jack Clark.

MARSHWOOD 12, WINDHAM 9: Quinn McDaniel singled home Eli Janetos in the top of the eighth inning, and Tucker Davis followed with a two-run homer as the Hawks (7-5) beat the Eagles (6-5) in Windham.

McDaniel and Marshall Smaracko each had three hits for the Hawks.

Ryan Sargent belted a three-run homer for Windham, and Chris Naylor and Will Brooks added two hits apiece.

PORTLAND 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Brian Riley threw a four-hit shutout for the Bulldogs (6-5) in a win over the Scots (7-5) at Standish.

Riley walked no one and struck out four.

Will Barnard hit an RBI double and also scored a run. Jake Loranger had a pair of singles for Portland.

FALMOUTH 13, WESTBROOK 6: Sam Manganello’s two-run double highlighted a six-run third inning that propelled the Yachtsmen (5-4) to a victory over the Blue Blazes (2-10) in Westbrook.

Ike Kiely paced a 19-hit attack with two doubles and two triples. Brady Coyne, Sam Kidder and Garrett Tracy added three hits apiece.

Liam Cooledge had a double and two singles for Westbrook.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Sean Pratt pitched a five-hitter and the Seagulls (3-9) scored twice in the first inning on RBI singles by Matt Doody and Isaac LaChance to beat the Saints (4-7) at Old Orchard Beach.

St. Dom’s cut it to 2-1 in the second when Zach Pelletier singled home Jacques Ouellette.

Pelletier went the distance for the Saints, allowing six hits.

DIRIGO 10, BOOTHBAY 0: Chandler Redmond hit two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times as the Cougars (6-4) defeated the Seahawks (2-9) in Dixfield.

OAK HILL 10, WISCASSET 6: Caleb Treadwell had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases for the Raiders (7-5) in a win over the Wolverines (0-9) in Wiscasset.

Isaac Morissette chipped in with a two-run single.

Haiden Dunning had two hits for Wiscasset.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 13, MASSABESIC 5: Meghan Livingston homered and Kaylee Whitten tripled twice as the Red Riots (7-5) defeated the Mustangs (8-3) in Waterboro.

Elise Connor added four hits and two RBI, and Mia Micucci had three hits for South Portland, which got five runs in the fifth to open a 10-2 lead.

Whitten finished with two RBI.

Grace Tutt and Emily Antrim each had three hits for Massabesic.

PORTLAND 15, DEERING 3: Halloran Chase doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, and the visiting Bulldogs (4-7) used a seven-run third inning to take control against the Rams (1-10) in a five-inning win.

Caroline Lerch added a two-run double, and Jill Joyce, Elaina Legere and Mackenzie Bryant had two hits apiece.

Rebekah Dunn and Mackenzie O’Donnell each drove in a run for Deering.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Tina LeBlanc doubled twice and drove in three runs, including two in a five-run fifth inning, as the Raiders (9-2) beat the Hawks (8-3) in Fryeburg.

Emilia DeSanctis added two hits and struck out 10 while scattering eight hits.

Riley Vacchiano and Lakyn Hink each had two hits for Sacopee.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

THORNTON ACADEMY 16, BONNY EAGLE 7: Cat Henaire scored nine goals and Izzy White had six as the Trojans (3-5) downed the Scots (2-6) in Standish.

Hazel Stoddard also scored for Thornton.

Lexi Theberge had four goals for Bonny Eagle, while Keelin Sweeney, Elizabeth Forestiere and Gretchen Biegel contributed a goal apiece.

YARMOUTH 14, LAKE REGION 4: Anna Lowenstein scored six goals as the Clippers (7-1) rolled past the Lakers (4-6) in Naples.

Katelyn D’Appolonia, Ehryn Groothoff and Anna Thornton each added two goals.

Paige Davis scored twice for Lake Region

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, ST. DOM’S 9: Molly Walker scored in overtime to give the Red Riots (4-3) a win over the Saints (6-2).

Mia-Angelina Leslie had four goals and three assists for St. Dom’s. Charlotte Gastonguay finished with four goals and an assist, and Avery Lutryzkowski had a goal and an assist.

LEWISTON 13, BANGOR 1: Abbie Langelier recorded two goals and five assists as the Blue Devils (6-4) defeated the Rams (0-8) in Bangor.

Katie Lemieux contributed two goals and two assists, Kelsie Lynch added three goals and Lilly Gish scored twice.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

OAK HILL 19, MORSE 6: Tiger Hopkins and Xavier Michaud each scored six goals for Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon (9-0) in a win over the Shipbuilders (2-7) in Wales.

Wyatt Hudson got two goals and Sheamus Mann had two assists for Morse.

