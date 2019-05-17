SOCCER

Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with the New England Revolution and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for the Montreal Impact in a 0-0 draw Saturday in Montreal.

Arena, a five-time MLS Cup champion and former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the Revolution’s coach and sports director. He succeeded Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday.

FA CUP: Manchester City swept aside Watford, winning 6-0 in London to complete the first clean sweep of England’s four trophies.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each got two goals and David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also scored to seal the fourth piece of silverware this season. Manchester City also won the Premier League championship, League Cup and Community Shield.

USL2: Kasper Andersen scored in the first half and Juwon Akintunde added a second-half goal as GPS Portland Phoenix (3-0) spoiled Manhattan SC’s season-opener with a 2-0 win at Deering High.

Portland (3-0) has yet to allow a goal.

Matt Bentley set up Andersen’s goal, and Emilo Ycaza assisted on Akintunde’s goal.

GERMANY: Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title in a 5-1 route against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery was honored before the game for 12 years of service and Robben for 10 years, and the teary-eyed wingers repaid the tributes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jose Gomez tripled home Arquimedes Gamboa and scored on Scott Kingery’s sacrifice fly as the Reading Fightin Phils (21-16) broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 4-1 win against the Portland Sea Dogs (12-26) in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs took a 1-0 lead on Luke Tendler’s second-inning homer. Adam Haseley tied the game in the fourth with the first of his two home runs.

Portland starter Kyle Hart went seven innings, allowing seven hits. Josh Tobias and Bobby Dalbec each recorded two of the six hits by the Sea Dogs, who have lost five straight.

AUTO RACING

INDY 500: Fernando Alonso and McLaren are in serious danger of missing the Indianapolis 500 after a rocky first day of qualifying.

Alonso needed four attempts to crack the top 30 that would have locked him into the field for the May 26 race. But Graham Rahal made a final qualifying effort at the buzzer and knocked Alonso out of the field, at least for now.

Alonso and five other drivers will have one chance Sunday to snag the final three spots in the 33-driver field.

Alonso will be joined by James Hinchcliffe, who crashed on his first qualifying attempt and couldn’t get his backup to the speed needed.

IndyCar’s new qualifying format locked 30 drivers into the field Saturday. The fastest nine are scheduled to qualify again Sunday for the pole.

Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing posted a four-lap average of 230.083 mph to top the speed chart. The Team Penske contingent of Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden followed.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Larson advanced into the main event by winning the Monster Energy Open earlier, then stayed near the front until the next-to-last restart, when he was in sixth position. That’s when he slipped between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano before Harvick pushed him hard to the front.

Harvick was second, followed by Busch, Logano and Bubba Wallace.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: After losing in the semifinals of three straight clay-court tournaments, Rafael Nadal looked more like his old, dominant self as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final in Rome.

It was a measure of revenge for Nadal, who lost to Tsitsipas in three sets in Madrid last week. Nadal will play for the title Sunday against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who defeated Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

In the women’s semifinals, Johanna Konta rallied past Kiki Bertens 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and Karolina Pliskova beat Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-4.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist to help the United States rout Denmark 7-1 in Kosice, Slovakia, for the Americans’ fourth straight victory during preliminary play.

Patrick Kane added three assists, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano, Clayton Keller, Chris Kreider and Dylan Larkin scored a goal apiece. Cory Schneider made 21 saves.

