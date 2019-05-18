SOCCER

Bruce Arena made his coaching debut with the New England Revolution and Ignacio Piatti returned after missing 10 games for the Montreal Impact in a 0-0 draw Saturday in Montreal.

Arena, a five-time MLS Cup champion and former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the Revolution’s coach and sports director. He succeeded Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday.

FA CUP: Manchester City swept aside Watford, winning 6-0 in London to complete the first clean sweep of England’s four trophies.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus each got two goals and David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also scored to seal the fourth piece of silverware this season. Manchester City also won the Premier League championship, League Cup and Community Shield.

GERMANY: Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title in a 5-1 route against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery was honored before the game for 12 years of service and Robben for 10 years, and the teary-eyed wingers repaid the tributes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

AUTO RACING

INDY 500: Fernando Alonso and McLaren are in serious danger of missing the Indianapolis 500 after a rocky first day of qualifying.

Alonso needed four attempts to crack the top 30 that would have locked him into the field for the May 26 race. But Graham Rahal made a final qualifying effort at the buzzer and knocked Alonso out of the field, at least for now.

Alonso and five other drivers will have one chance Sunday to snag the final three spots in the 33-driver field.

Alonso will be joined by James Hinchcliffe, who crashed on his first qualifying attempt and couldn’t get his backup to the speed needed.

IndyCar’s new qualifying format locked 30 drivers into the field Saturday. The fastest nine are scheduled to qualify again Sunday for the pole.

Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing posted a four-lap average of 230.083 mph to top the speed chart. The Team Penske contingent of Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden followed.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: After losing in the semifinals of three straight clay-court tournaments, Rafael Nadal looked more like his old, dominant self as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final in Rome.

It was a measure of revenge for Nadal, who lost to Tsitsipas in three sets in Madrid last week. Nadal will play for the title Sunday against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who defeated Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

In the women’s semifinals, Johanna Konta rallied past Kiki Bertens 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, and Karolina Pliskova beat Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-4.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist to help the United States rout Denmark 7-1 in Kosice, Slovakia, for the Americans’ fourth straight victory during preliminary play.

Patrick Kane added three assists, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano, Clayton Keller, Chris Kreider and Dylan Larkin scored a goal apiece. Cory Schneider made 21 saves.

Share

< Previous

Next >