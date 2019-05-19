The mashup between golf and Frisbee has earned an enthusiastic following over the years, and disc golf destinations are popping up all over Maine. Here’s a directory:

Beaver Brook Disc Golf Course

1 Wilson Pond Road, North Monmouth

beaver-brook.com

CR Farm Disc Golf

702 Lewiston Road, West Gardiner

On Facebook

LaVallee Links Disc Golf

85 Barber Road, Randolph

lavalleelinksdiscgolf.com

Troll Valley Disc Golf

Red School House Road, Farmington

On Facebook

Quarry Run

225 Hospital Street, Augusta

www.discgolfmaine.com

Porcupine Ridge Disc Golf

860 Church Hill Road, Augusta

On Facebook

Burnsboro Disc Golf Course

Burns Road, Vassalboro

On Facebook

SMV Disc Golf

116 Pearl Road, Turner

On Facebook

Skyriders Disc Golf

200 Ohio Hill Road, Fairfield

On Facebook

Quaker Hill Disc Golf

146 Middle Road, Fairfield

quakerhilldiscgolf.com

Acker’s Acres Disc Golf

180 Dingley Road, Bowdoinham

On Facebook

Basket Case Links Disc Golf

649 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb

On Facebook

Rocky Mountain Disc Golf

Seacoast Fun Park, Route 302, Windham

www.seacoastadventure.com/

Woodland Valley Disc Golf

106 Burnham Road, Limerick

www.woodlandvalley.com

Share

< Previous

Next >