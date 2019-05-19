The mashup between golf and Frisbee has earned an enthusiastic following over the years, and disc golf destinations are popping up all over Maine. Here’s a directory:
Beaver Brook Disc Golf Course
1 Wilson Pond Road, North Monmouth
CR Farm Disc Golf
702 Lewiston Road, West Gardiner
LaVallee Links Disc Golf
85 Barber Road, Randolph
Troll Valley Disc Golf
Red School House Road, Farmington
Quarry Run
225 Hospital Street, Augusta
Porcupine Ridge Disc Golf
860 Church Hill Road, Augusta
Burnsboro Disc Golf Course
Burns Road, Vassalboro
SMV Disc Golf
116 Pearl Road, Turner
Skyriders Disc Golf
200 Ohio Hill Road, Fairfield
Quaker Hill Disc Golf
146 Middle Road, Fairfield
Acker’s Acres Disc Golf
180 Dingley Road, Bowdoinham
Basket Case Links Disc Golf
649 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb
Rocky Mountain Disc Golf
Seacoast Fun Park, Route 302, Windham
Woodland Valley Disc Golf
106 Burnham Road, Limerick
