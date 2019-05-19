An Aroostook County man died Saturday night after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Howland, according to the Maine State Police.

Police said 29-year-old Ted MacArthur, of Fort Fairfield, was in the passenger seat of a 2003 Subaru Forester and not wearing a seat belt when the vehicle spun out and crashed into an embankment, causing it to roll over. McArthur was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 217 on the southbound side of I-95.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Leslie Greenlaw, of Linneus, was transported by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash occurred when Greenlaw drifted off the passing lane and into the median before coming back onto the roadway and over-correcting, causing the vehicle to rotate and leave the roadway down the embankment on the median side. The Subaru continued down the embankment, striking a culvert, and rolled over.

A reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist. State Police troopers were still investigating the cause of the crash as of Sunday morning, police said.

