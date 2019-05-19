A motorcyclist was speeding when he crashed his bike Saturday night on Bonny Eagle Road in Hollis, Maine State Police said.

Michael Gemmell, 37, suffered multiple injuries in the crash, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.

Trooper Patrick Hall, who investigated the crash, said that Gemmell “was speeding” when he lost control of his bike, which overturned on the road. Gemmell was thrown from the bike.

Gemmell was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The crash took place around 7:30 p.m.

