• Tripp’s Farmhouse Café

LOCATION: The corner of Main and Railroad Street in Bethel, Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park, and local breweries, including Island Dog

FOLLOW: @TrippsPrimalFarmandKitchen on Facebook and @tripps_207 on Instagram

DETAILS: Dedicated to cooking organic, gluten free, and grain free baked goods and lunch items such as a Cape Cod Chicken Salad with chicken breast, craisins, walnuts, and celery on a choice of a wrap, gluten-free honey oat, or white bread.

• Shut Up N’ Eat It

LOCATION: Local festivals, TD Bank in Auburn, and Range Pond State Park in Poland from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FOLLOW: @shutupneatitcatering on Facebook

DETAILS: Serving American comfort food with a twist. Menu items include homemade macaroni and cheese topped with hot sauce, boneless wings, and deep-fried pizza.

• Pinky D’s Poutine Factory

LOCATION: Indoor truck located on 1110 Minot Ave. in Auburn Tuesday–Saturday from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Mobile truck located at local festivals including Moxie Festival, Old Port Festival, Foothills Food Festival and Street Eats and Beats

FOLLOW: Pinky D’s Poutine Factory on Facebook and @pinkyds_poutine_factory on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving classic French fries with gravy and cheese curds topped with a choice of Maine lobster, chicken, vegetables, pork, or beef. There are 40 different styles of poutine on the menu topped with an array of different sauces.

• Rolling Fatties

LOCATION: Carrabassett Backcountry Cycle Challenge on July 13

FOLLOW: @rollingfattiesinmaine on Facebook and @rolling_fatties on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving burritos and burrito bowls made with local ingredients from inside a 1974 Airstream Argosy. Menu items include The Fattty, organic oat grains, Maine black beans, fresh salsa, crema, and cilantro rolled in a handmade tortilla.

• Smokin’ Good BBQ

LOCATION: 212 Mayville Road, Bethel, May–October, Thursday–Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and November–April, Friday–Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

FOLLOW: Smokin’ Good BBQ on Facebook

DETAILS: Offering traditional barbecue fare such as hot chili, North Carolina pulled pork, spare ribs, BBQ beans, and cornbread.

• MacDaddy’s Seafood & Tots

LOCATION: 551 Lisbon St., Lisbon, and local breweries, including Bunker, Austin Street’s Industrial Way Blending, Bottling & Tasting Room, and Rising Tide as well as Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park from 4 p.m.–close

FOLLOW: @macdaddysmaine on Facebook

DETAILS: Serving local Maine seafood dishes and loaded tater tots. Menu items include seafood and chicken options such as homemade clam cakes, chicken tenders, tater tots topped with a choice of cheddar jack cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, seasoned jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream.

• Smokin’ Phil’s Belly Bustin BBQ

LOCATION: Local fairs and festivals, including Topsham Fair, Monmouth Fair, Bath Heritage Days, Cumberland County Fair, and the Moxie Festival in Lisbon

FOLLOW: @smokinphilsbbq on Facebook

DETAILS: Offering organic smoked barbecue foods such as The Stuffed Belly, which consists of smoked pulled pork on a bulky roll, a choice of coleslaw potato salad, macaroni salad, or smoky baked beans, and a pickle.

• Spiro & Company

LOCATION: Food Truck Alley at Sugarloaf from Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

FOLLOW: spiroandcompany.com

DETAILS: Bringing traditional Greek cuisine to Western Maine. Menu items include baklava, homemade spanakopita, and beef or lamb gyros with red onion, Kalamata olives and tzatziki sauce.

Blair Best is a freelance writer living in Portland.

