BIG GRAMPA’S GRILL
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and events
FOLLOW: @BigGrampasGrill on Facebook
DETAILS: Serving traditional American food such as grilled hamburgers and french fries.
BURRITO BETTY’S
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and events
FOLLOW: @burritobettys on Facebook
DETAILS: Serving homemade Mexican burritos with a choice of fillings such as chicken, braised beef or vegetables. The kid-friendly options include a chicken burrito, hot dogs and french fries.
CHEF KOZ’S CRESCENT CITY KITCHEN
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark Food, festivals and breweries
FOLLOW: @CrescentCityKitchenNH on Facebook
DETAILS: Specializing in Creole, Cajun and Caribbean foods, including seafood gumbo with okra and Cajun chicken and Andouille sausage jambalaya.
CREPE ELIZABETH
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park, 1100 Post Road, Wells, and Greater Portland locations
FOLLOW: @crepeelizabeth on Instagram
DETAILS: Serving French crêpes along the shores of Casco Bay. Menu items include sweet and savory crêpes such as the Fluffah Nuttah crêpe with peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow, and the Greens & Ham, a traditional crêpe with organic baby spinach, spiral ham, and cheese.
CURB APPEAL MEALS
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and events
FOLLOW: @curbappealmeals on Facebook and @curbappealmeals on Instagram
DETAILS: With tacos to Thai peanut chicken wraps, this food truck has something for everyone. Menu highlights include avocado fries with a side of chipotle aioli, the slow-roasted pulled pork with basil pesto and the smoked Gouda grilled cheese.
EL RODEO GO
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark
FOLLOW: @elrodeogo on Facebook
DETAILS: Making authentic Mexican food with fresh ingredients. Menu items include quesadillas with cheese, meat and cooked vegetables, a salsa bar and a dozen flavors of Jarritos, a favorite Mexican soft drink.
FAHRENHEIT 225 BBQ
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and breweries
FOLLOW: @fahrenheit225llc on Facebook and @fahrenheit_225 on Instagram
DETAILS: Offering North Carolina- and Memphis-style barbeque dishes such as cider-brined poultry and smoked pork belly. Each sandwich comes with a homemade sauce, such as the vinegar-based Swine Wine and Southern Hogwash with cayenne and red pepper flakes.
GOTTA BE FRANK
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and local breweries, including Corner Point, SoMe Brewing and York Beach
FOLLOW: @GottaBeFrank on Facebook
DETAILS: Offering premium beef hot dogs with an array of unique toppings. Menu items include the Coney Island hot dog topped with homemade chili, mustard and onions, and the Frito Pie Chili Dog, complete with chili and crushed Fritos.
KNEW POTATO CABOOSE
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark
FOLLOW: @knewpotatoco on Instagram and Facebook
DETAILS: Dedicated to serving gluten-free, hand-cut potatoes cooked in pure canola, dairy-free and soy-free oil. The toppings include cheddar cheese sauce, pulled smoked pork, house-made pickles, slaw, Carolina-style BBQ sauce, truffle oil, basil, sage and parmesan cheese.
MOBILE MUSETTE
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark
FOLLOW: @mobilemusette on Instagram
DETAILS: Serving New England-style French fare including fresh coffee, smoothies and brunch.
PALMS TO PINES EMPANADAS
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park and Barreled Souls Brewing
FOLLOW: @palmstopinesempanadas on Facebook
DETAILS: Bringing Latin American-style empanadas to the streets of southern Maine. Menu items include beef empanadas, plantains, queso and salsa verde.
PIZZA BY FIRE
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and other locations and events
FOLLOW: @PizzaByFire on Facebook and @pizzabyfire on Instagram
DETAILS: With a wood fire in the back of the truck, Pizza By Fire serves wood-fired pizza and bagels made from scratch with an assortment of toppings.
TASTING MAINE
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark
FOLLOW: @tastingmaine on Facebook
DETAILS: Serving traditional Maine fare, such as lobster rolls, fried haddock, lobster mac and cheese, and chowder.
TEXAS GRACE KITCHEN
LOCATION: 45 Portland Road, Kennebunk (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and most Saturdays)
FOLLOW: @texasgracekitchen on Instagram
DETAILS: This food truck offers authentic Texas foods such as tacos with brisket, carnitas or chicken served with slaw, homemade salsa fresca, house-pickled red onion, smoked poblano lime crema and green onion with an option to double the helping of meat.
VAGABOND COFFEE CAR
LOCATION: Kittery Food Truck Pod, 230 Route 1 Bypass, Kittery, and local breweries, including Austin Street’s Fox Street Brewery & Tasting Room on the first Sunday of every month
FOLLOW: @mainevagabond on Instagram
DETAILS: A 1949 International Harvester truck converted into New England’s mobile coffee truck. Offering Nobl Coffee’s nitro cold brew, teas and fresh-pressed juices.
WHAT-A-WRAP
LOCATION: Congdon’s After Dark and events
FOLLOW: What-A-Wrap on Facebook
DETAILS: Offering non-traditional lunch wraps such as a corned beef hash wrap. They also serve chicken Caesar wraps and lobster rolls.
— BLAIR BEST
