BIDDEFORD — Raegan Kelly pitched a three-hitter and had three hits Monday to lead Noble to a 16-3 victory against Biddeford in an SMAA softball game.

The Knights (10-2) totaled 13 runs over the final three innings to pull away from a 3-3 tie with the Tigers (8-5).

Biddeford took a 3-0 lead in the first, including Hannah Gosselin’s two-run single.

Noble tied it in the fourth behind a two-run double from Ellie Gray, then pulled away. Lexi Volinsky had three hits and three RBI, including a homer in the seventh.

Kelly struck out eight.

BONNY EAGLE 8, MASSABESIC 3: Mackenzie Emery had two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Scots (6-6), who took an 8-0 lead and beat the Mustangs (8-4) at Standish.

Emma Burham added two hits and two RBI, and Makala Greene and Hannah Kaspereen had run-scoring singles for Bonny Eagle.

Emily Davison hit a solo homer for Massabesic.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 15, BRUNSWICK 9: Kaitlyn Smith scored five goals to lead the Eagles (3-5) over Brunswick (2-6) at Oakland.

Shauna Clark and Katie Seekins each had three goals and Sadie Colby made eight saves for Messalonskee.

Emily Cloutier scored five goals for the Dragons. MacKenzie Dorr, Amanda Cloutier, Rian Sachs and Lila Solberg also scored.

BIDDEFORD 16, LEWIISTON 11: Abby Allen had four goals and six assists to lead the Tigers (6-2) over the Blue Devils (6-5) at Lewiston.

Paige Laverriere and Megan Mourmouras each added four goals, and Ella McKenzie had 13 saves for Biddeford.

Christine Chasse scored twice for Lewiston.

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, MASSABESIC 9: Tori McGrath scored five goals and Karli Chapin added three for the Capers (6-2), who took a 10-7 lead and held off the Mustangs (7-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Brooke Harvey added two goals and two assists, and Chapin also had two assists.

Kenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with four goals.

GORHAM 8, SCARBOROUGH 4: Hailey Morrill scored four goals to lead the Rams (8-1) over the Red Storm (0-8) at Scarborough.

Hallie Shiers and Carson Battaglia each scored twice and Paige Hume stopped seven shots for Gorham.

Natalie Bilodeau scored twice for Scarborough, and Leah Manfra and Darby Stolz each added a goal and an assist. Kathleen Murphy totaled 18 saves.

ST. DOMINIC 17, FREEPORT 13: Charlotte Gastonguay scored seven goals, including the 100th of her career, as the Saints downed Freeport at Auburn.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: John Romano hit an RBI double in the first inning as Yarmouth (6-5) scored twice on its way to beating the Capers (2-9) at Cape Elizabeth.

Will Dickinson had a two-run double in the sixth for Yarmouth, while Toby Burgmaier had a pair of key two-out leaping catches to save runs in the second and fourth innings.

Jameson Bakke had three hits for Cape Elizabeth, including a triple.

FALMOUTH 8, BIDDEFORD 0: Ike Kiely hit a two-run single as the Yachtsmen (6-4) scored five runs in the third inning in a win over the Tigers (6-4) in Biddeford.

Garrett Tracy (4-1) earned the win, allowing two hits and three walks with one strikeout in six innings. Brady Coyne had two hits for Falmouth, including a two-run single in the fourth inning.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, WAYNFLETE 1: Matt Doody and Isaac LaChance each had RBI singles in the bottom of the first as the Seagulls (4-9) took a 2-0 lead and downed Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy (2-8) at Old Orchard Beach.

Doody added an RBI single in the sixth for Old Orchard Beach as Mark Johnston scored his second run of the game.

Will Jackson lined a single to drive in Cal Davies in the top of the seventh for Waynflete.

Johnston scattered five hits, striking out 10 and walking one.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, SCARBOROUGH 1: Noah Lewis pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts and the Red Riots (12-0) used a two-run sixth inning to come from behind and edge the Red Storm (8-4) at Scarborough.

Hunter Owen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gus Lappin to tie the game, and Anthony Poole later scored on a fielding error.

Noah Frink had an RBI single for Scarborough. Nick Thompson pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and one earned run, striking out eight and walking two.

