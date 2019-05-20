NEW YORK — The New York Mets said Monday they hope to have an update soon on outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who fractured his ankle during an accident at his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

“He had a violent fall in which he stepped in a hole, and put his leg and foot in a difficult position,” General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Cespedes, 33, underwent surgery on both heels and was back in the Mets’ clubhouse last month rehabbing. He’s in the third season of a four-year, $110 million contact.

Van Wagenen said Cespedes told the team he didn’t fall off a horse and it was too early to speculate how long his latest injury might keep him out.

• The Mets announced they are sticking with embattled manager Mickey Callaway “for the foreseeable future.”

INDIANS: Pitcher Corey Kluber will have an X-ray on Thursday to evaluate his right arm, which broke May 1 when he was hit by a line drive.

Kluber has had his arm in a cast since being injured. Manager Terry Francona said the cast could be removed and replaced with a removable splint, depending on the results of the X-ray.

YANKEES: Shortstop Didi Gregorius played five innings of defense and went 2 for 4 with a walk at extended spring training at Tampa, Florida, in his first game action since Tommy John surgery Oct. 17.

“It was good,” Gregorius said.

BRAVES-MARINERS: Atlanta added veteran help for its patchwork bullpen by acquiring right-hander Anthony Swarzak from Seattle for left-hander Jesse Biddle and right-hander Arodys Vizcaino.

Seattle is sending Atlanta $1,788,172 to cover about one-third of the $5,677,419 remaining in Swarzak’s $8 million salary this year.

TIM MEAD, the longtime Los Angeles Angels media relations director, will take over June 24 from Jeff Idelson as president of baseball’s Hall of Fame, about a month ahead of schedule.

Idelson, the Hall’s president since 2008, announced Feb. 4 that he planned to retire following this year’s Hall inductions July 21. The Hall said April 30 that Mead will succeed him.

RANGERS: Josh Hamilton, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Aug. 17, said he hasn’t really thought much about baseball since knee issues ended his career. He last played for Texas in 2015 and went to spring training each of the two years after that.

After Hamilton, 38, was the first overall pick in the 1999 amateur draft by Tampa Bay, his career was nearly destroyed by drug addiction. He returned to baseball with Cincinnati and made his big league debut in 2007, when he hit 19 homers in 90 games before being traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two World Series teams and was an All-Star for five straight seasons.

MONDAY’S GAMES

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 4: Brett Anderson left in the sixth inning with a cervical strain, and Oakland hung on at Cleveland.

Anderson (5-3) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, improving to 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in six starts against the Indians. He was injured in the fifth inning when he ducked to avoid a ball hit up the middle by Roberto Perez. Both pieces of Perez’s broken bat also sailed close to him.

Anderson finished the inning, then was removed in the sixth with a 3-1 lead and a runner on second.

Jurickson Profar, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman homered as Oakland extended its winning streak to four, matching its season high. The A’s have won seven of their last 10 games against the Indians.

METS 5, NATIONALS 3: Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as the New York won at home.

Carlos Gomez cracked an RBI double off the wall for his first Mets hit in 12 years, and slumping Todd Frazier had a run-scoring single to help New York (21-25) stop a five-game losing streak. After the Mets built a 4-0 lead in the third, fill-in starter Wilmer Font and five relievers held off the rival Nationals in the opener of a four-game series.

Anthony Rendon homered again and Yan Gomes had three hits for Washington, including an RBI single.

