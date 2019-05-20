KINGFIELD — Skateboarder Danny Brown Jr., 16, of Kingfield, who was hit by a car Wednesday night on Route 142 , is out of intensive care at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, according to a man who heard the crash and rushed out of his house to provide aid.

Merv Wilson, who was given permission by the family to speak to the Sun Journal, said he and his fiancee heard the crash and felt their house shake. They went outside to find Brown lying facedown, half on the dirt shoulder and half on their lawn. The skateboard was down the road, and car pieces and glass were scattered everywhere, he said.

“(Danny) couldn’t move and was screaming for help,” Wilson said.

Neighbors came running out of their houses while Wilson went to get an ice bag and a blanket. Others checked the teen, who was awake and gave his parents’ phone number and asked they be notified.

Wilson said his fiancee called 911 as a couple of fire rescue workers from Kingfield and a school nurse stopped to help. Brown’s parents also arrived, along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders, Wilson said.

The teenager had been skating along the white line in the westbound lane when he saw a car coming in the opposite lane suddenly cross the centerline. It struck him and took off, Brown told a sheriff’s deputy.

Brown was conscious and said he tried to jump out of the way, Wilson said.

Among Brown’s injuries, Wilson said, are broken leg bones, a broken ankle, broken nose, bruised lungs and missing teeth. He has had surgery for some of the injuries.

Last weekend, Wilson visited Brown and his parents Dan and Angela Brown.

A full recovery will take more than two years, Wilson said.

“We are all very angry,” he said. “The town is in an uproar.”

Isaac Moody, 31, of Kingfield was arrested Wednesday night after he returned to the scene shortly after the crash.

Moody told deputies he thought he hit a dog and went home, but returned after his girlfriend told him to, according to a police affidavit.

He was charged with felony driving to endanger and leaving scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. He was released Friday from the Franklin County Jail in Farmington on personal recognizance bail and a supervised release agreement.

Wilson has started a GoFundMe page — https://tinyurl.com/y44jtenc — to help Brown and his family. As of Monday afternoon, $3,512 had been donated toward a $50,000 goal.

“We are trying to raise money to help his parents afford numerous trips to the hospital, physical therapy and other related bills he will be facing for the next few years,” Wilson said.

