John Auer, Falmouth track: Auer, a senior, posted the fastest time in the state this year in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. He ran a 4:25.46 in the 1,600 on Wednesday, then clocked 9:33.36 in the 3,200 at the Cumberland County Championships on Friday.

Chantelle Bouchard, Biddeford softball: The freshman catcher powered up to help Biddeford win two games last week. She hit two home runs in a 4-3 win over Marshwood, then followed up with a three-run home run in an 11-7 win over Gorham.

Emma Cohen and Nina Woodbury, Falmouth tennis: Cohen, a senior, and Woodbury, a sophomore, teamed up to win the SMAA girls’ doubles championship. Seeded second, the pair won five matches and knocked off the No. 1 seed from Scarborough in the final.

Emily Labbe, Scarborough track: Labbe, a junior, won the 100-meter hurdles at the Cumberland County Championships with the best time in the state this year (15.19 seconds) – two days after running the second-best time in the state in the 300 hurdles (47.03).

Mackenzie O’Donnell, Deering softball: The senior played a big role in the Rams’ first win of the season, a 6-5 victory over Falmouth. She drove in the winning run with a single in the ninth and pitched three scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

Marshall Smaracko, Marshwood baseball: The junior no-hit Scarborough in a 4-0 win on Thursday, allowing a single walk, and then contributed three hits in Saturday’s 12-9 win at Windham as the Hawks improved to 7-5.

Sullivan Smith and Aaron Rusiecki, Freeport tennis: The seniors won the Western Maine Conference boys’ doubles championship. They won three matches, including the final over teammates T.J. Whelan and Gage King.

Connor Sullivan, Greely baseball: Sullivan, a senior, retired the final 18 batters he faced to finish off his no-hit, 6-1 win Saturday against Gray-New Gloucester. Sullivan fanned six and walked one.

Donnie Tocci, Portland baseball: The senior needed to throw a no-hitter to get the Bulldogs (6-5) a much needed 1-0 win Friday against Cheverus at Hadlock Field. Tocci did not walk anyone and struck out five.

Emma Yale, Windham girls’ lacrosse: A sophomore, Yale scored four of her five goals after intermission to help the Eagles (8-0) rally to defeat Massabesic 10-9 in a match pitting the last two unbeaten teams in Class A.

