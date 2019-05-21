AUBURN — Local and state police officers closed down the area surrounding a house at Main and Drummond streets on Tuesday morning.

Authorities took a man into custody shortly after 10:30 a.m. but continue to maintain vigilance at 185 Main St.

At about 11 a.m., more state police tactical units arrived. There was no official comment on why police and the state tactical teams were there.

The Sun Journal is at the scene and this story will be updated.

