BALTIMORE — Clint Frazier homered twice and had a career-high five RBI, Gary Sánchez contributed a three-run drive and the New York Yankees kept up their assault on Baltimore pitching in an 11-4 rout Tuesday night.

New York made it easy for Domingo Germán (9-1) to win his sixth consecutive start and increase his major league-leading victory total. The right-hander pitched only five innings and left with a 9-3 lead.

David Hale worked the four innings to earn his first save since 2010 at Class A.

New York is 8-2 against the Orioles this season, outscoring them 73-40 and going 5-0 at Camden Yards. Five of Frazier’s eight home runs this season have come against Baltimore, and Sánchez and Gleyber Torres each have homered eight times against Baltimore pitching.

Of the major league-high 100 home runs the Orioles have allowed, 28 have been hit by the Yankees.

DJ LeMahieu had three hits and Sánchez finished with four RBI for the AL East leaders, who have won 7 of 8.

Sánchez got it started, hitting his second three-run homer in as many nights before David Hess (1-6) got an out. Sánchez has hit eight of his 14 versus the Orioles.

In the third, Gio Urshela doubled in a run before Frazier homered, and New York went up 9-0 in the fifth when Frazier connected following a pair of walks. Both of his multihomer games gave been against Baltimore.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a three-run homer for the Orioles, who have lost 10 and 12 and dropped to an AL-worst 15-33.

Baltimore has allowed double-digits in runs in three straight games and 4 of 6.

New York has won 10 straight at Camden Yards, its longest streak in Baltimore since the Orioles moved from St. Louis in 1954.

ATHLETICS 5, INDIANS 3: Pinch-hitter Mark Canha’s two-run homer off struggling Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer in the third inning sent visiting Oakland to its fifth straight win.

Canha replaced injured slugger Khris Davis and connected off Bauer (4-3), who managed to hang around for six innings despite early wildness. The right-hander is winless since April 30 and his outings have become more concerning. The Indians were hoping for more while waiting for injured starters Corey Kluber and Mike Clevinger to return.

Bauer walked four, struck out five and hit three while throwing a season-high 123 pitches.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendricks (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Blake Treinen, the A’s fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his ninth save in 11 tries.

Davis, who entered with 12 homers, has been slowed by a bruised left hip sustained on May 5 in Pittsburgh. Manager Bob Melvin has rested him whenever possible, but Davis doesn’t seem to be improving and the A’s could be forced to put him on the injured list.

Jurickson Profar homered in the eighth as Oakland improved to 7-1 against AL Central teams this season. The A’s are 59-20 vs. Cleveland, Chicago, Minnesota, Detroit and Kansas City dating to Aug. 23, 2016.

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana hit solo homers for Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 5, PIRATES 0: German Marquez struck out seven over eight dominant innings, Trevor Story hit his 11th home run and as Colorado won at Pittsburgh.

Marquez (5-2) gave up three hits, walked one and didn’t allow a runner to third base as the Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak. Marquez improved to 4-1 in five career starts against the Pirates and lowered his ERA to 2.08 away from Coors Field.

Charlie Blackmon went 3 for 5 for Colorado, including a two-run triple to left off Chris Archer (1-4) in the fourth. Story homered for the second straight game when his shot to deep left field in the third inning glanced off the glove of Pittsburgh left fielder Bryan Reynolds and into the seats.

That was more than enough offense for Marquez, who gave the Rockies just their second win during their current eight-game road swing by shutting down the surging Pirates.

Pittsburgh came in off a 7-4 trip through St. Louis, Arizona and San Diego bolstered by the white-hot bat of first baseman Josh Bell.

Bell entered with a major league-leading 44 RBI – the third-most by a Pirates player through 44 games since it became an official statistic in 1920 – but went 0 for 4.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5: Pete Alonso hit a long tying home run in the eighth inning, Amed Rosario had a winning infield single with two outs in the ninth as New York rallied from deficits three times to beat visiting Washington.

Washington led 1-0 in the fifth, 3-1 in the seventh and 5-4 in the eighth, but the Mets kept bouncing back and won their second straight game after GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Mickey Callaway will remain the team’s manager “for the foreseeable future.”

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 7, RAYS 3: Clayton Kershaw took a shutout into the seventh inning in his first start at Tropicana Field and Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner (4-0) wound up allowing two runs, six hits, one walk and had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers, with the National League’s best record at 32-17, have won 6 of 7.

Tampa Bay dropped two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees and are 13-13 since April 19 when it lead the division by 5 1/2 games.

MARLINS 5, TIGERS 4: Chad Wallach hit a tie-breaking double in the 11th inning, and Miami won at Detroit after the Tigers tied it in a wild bottom of the ninth.

Detroit forced extra innings by scoring two unearned runs off Miami closer Sergio Romo. The bottom of the ninth included an error, two replay reversals and the ejection of Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire.

